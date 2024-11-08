Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

During what was perhaps the lowest point in her reign, the late Queen delivered a sobering speech famously labelling 1992 her “annus horribilis”.

Public opinion had turned sharply on the royals that year with the then Prince and Princess of Wales at war, the Duke and Duchess of York separated and Princess Anne divorced.

To make matters worse, the Queen’s home, Windsor Castle, had gone up in flames.

Elizabeth did not refer directly to her family’s problems as she made the stark evaluation, but the meaning was clear - it had been a terrible year and everyone could see it.

In what should have been a joyous speech marking her 40th anniversary on the throne, the late Queen instead said: “1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure.

“In the words of one of my more sympathetic correspondents, it has turned out to be an ‘Annus Horribilis’. I suspect that I am not alone in thinking it so.”

Now - over 30 years later - her grandson has had what he believes to be his own ‘annus horribilis’.

William has spoken candidly about the royal family’s major health scares, saying 2024 has “probably been the hardest year in my life” and a “dreadful” experience.

Both his father, King Charles and his wife, Kate, were diagnosed with cancer this year - putting considerable strain on the royals both mentally and physically.

News of the King’s cancer came in February, after it was discovered while he was treated in hospital for an enlarged prostate in January.

Charles cancelled all face-to-face public duties, and the Prince of Wales, who was caring for Kate after she had major abdominal surgery in January, returned to work, with Camilla and Anne also holding the fort.

In what appeared to be a particularly distressing part of the year for the family, online conspiracy theories began to escalate about Kate’s health.

Following immense pressure from the public, the princess had to deliver a bombshell video message to the nation in March, revealing she was undergoing chemotherapy after post-operative tests showed she also had cancer.

There was a further health blow for the royal family in late June when the Princess Royal, 74, suffered a concussion and mild head injuries after being struck by a horse while out walking on her estate. She was rushed to hospital where she spent five nights.

Sarah, Duchess of York meanwhile was diagnosed with malignant melanoma skin cancer, just months after facing breast cancer. She later said her treatment had been successful.

As he attended the awards ceremony for his Earthshot Prize in Cape Town, William was asked to reflect on the year as it comes to a close by reporters, in which he said: “Honestly? It’s been dreadful. It’s probably been the hardest year in my life.”

He added: “So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.

“But I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for ­handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it’s been, yeah, it’s been brutal.”

The prince’s comments were made in an interview with British media covering his four-day visit to South Africa, which ended on Thursday.

William staged his Earthshot Prize ceremony in an eco-dome on Wednesday night and in a speech to guests dubbed his environmental awards as a “movement for change”, and called on the world to join.

The event saw five category winners awarded £1 million each to develop their ideas to “repair” the planet.

It appears his work recognising environmental entrepreneurs with the Earthshot Prize or trying to find solutions to end homelessness have provided an antidote to his tough year.

“It’s more a case of just crack on and you’ve got to keep going,” he said. “I enjoy my work and I enjoy pacing myself, and keeping sure that I have got time for my family too.”