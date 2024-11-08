✕ Close Prince William provides update on Kate’s health

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The Princess of Wales is continuing her steady return to royal duties as she prepares to appear at two remembrance events over the weekend.

Kate, who announced she had finished cancer treatment in September, is to attend both the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph and the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Queen’s attendance at Remembrance events will be subject to medical advice nearer the time, the Palace said. Camilla, 77, is unwell with a chest infection and was forced to pull out of engagements earlier this week.

It comes as Prince William candidly described the past year as “brutal” and the “hardest” of his life as both his wife and father battle cancer.

Asked by reporters how his year has been, he replied: “Honestly? It’s been dreadful. It’s probably been the hardest year in my life.”

William who took time off Royal duties as his wife went through preventative chemotherapy, added: “So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.

“But I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for ­handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it’s been, yeah, it’s been brutal.”