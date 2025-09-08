Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales have remembered their grandmother the late Queen separately on the third anniversary of her death.

Harry and William were just seven miles apart as they paid their respects to the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.

But the estranged brothers are not expected to meet while Harry carries out his first visit to the UK in five months, with their long-running rift showing no sign of abating.

open image in gallery Harry attended the WellChild awards on Monday evening ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

Harry flew in from the US for a four-day run of charity visits, but began his solo trip with a poignant pilgrimage to his grandmother’s grave in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The duke laid a wreath and flowers privately at Elizabeth II’s tomb in the King George VI Memorial Chapel on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, William and the Princess of Wales were a short car ride away in Sunningdale, Berkshire, as they visited the National Federation of Women’s Institutes (WI) in tribute to the late Queen’s decades-long association with the organisation.

open image in gallery William and Kate speak to WI members during the visit in Sunningdale, Berkshire ( Alastair Grant/PA )

Later in the day, Harry spoke about “challenging” relationships between siblings when he met WellChild award winners to celebrate their achievements.

Harry joked and laughed with seriously ill youngsters ahead of a glittering awards ceremony recognising their efforts to succeed and thrive despite life-threatening conditions.

When he chatted to Declan Bitmead, 17 – winner of the inspirational young person 15-18 years award, he quizzed him about family life, asking if he had siblings and the teenager replied he had a younger brother.

“Does he drive you mad?” asked the duke, and Declan replied “no, we get on fine” – and Harry quipped with a smile “you know what – siblings”.

When told the 17-year-old, from Oxted in Surrey, and his brother went to the same school, the duke said “you’re at the same school, that sometimes makes it more challenging”.

open image in gallery Harry with Wellchild award winners on Monday ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

Declan suffered permanent sight impairment and lost 96 per cent of his skin after developing a rare and life-threatening reaction to a common tonsillitis treatment.

Harry joked with the teenager and made him smile, after being told by the schoolboy he did not have much sight, by saying he was lucky not to see him.

“I’m bald and ginger,” he joked. “And worst of all I’ve got a ginger beard – you’re thinking phew.”

The prince, meanwhile, was in an upbeat mood as he and Kate joined WI members for a slice of cake, chatting fondly about his late grandmother’s passion for horses.

“I think she would have liked a few more winners,” William said, asking for members’ memories of the late Queen and telling them “can’t believe it’s three years – goes quite quick”.

Harry is reported to have not been offered a place at a royal palace and is said to be staying at a hotel at his own expense.

It is not known whether the duke will see his father the King, with whom he has a troubled relationship, while in the UK.

The King, who is currently at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire, and Camilla have no public engagements planned for this week.

Harry and Charles last met face to face more than a year and a half ago when the duke made a transatlantic dash to see the monarch in February 2024 after hearing of his cancer diagnosis, but they spent just over 30 minutes together before the King left to recuperate in Sandringham.

Harry has previously spoken of his hopes for a “reconciliation” with his family, saying: “Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course, they will never forgive me for lots of things.”

He added: “But you know, I would love reconciliation with my family,” and said there was “no point in continuing to fight anymore”.

Senior aides to the King and the duke were pictured together in London this July in what was reported to be an initial step towards opening channels of communication between the two sides.