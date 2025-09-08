Prince Harry playfully had a sword fight with a young girl at the WellChild Awards after she presented him with a thoughtful gift for his children.

The Duke of Sussex enjoyed meeting nine-year-old Gwen, who showed him her sparkling trainers at the event on Monday (8 September), before she gave him personalised Brighton Holve & Albion football shirts for Archie and Lilibet.

Touched by the heartwarming gift, Harry told Gwen the gifts were “so good”, adding he was looking forward to giving them to his children.