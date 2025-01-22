Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Sussex has settled his legal claim against the publisher of The Sun, with his barrister describing the agreement as a “monumental victory”.

Prince Harry was one of two remaining claimants, alongside the former Labour deputy leader Lord Tom Watson, who were due to take their claims over alleged unlawful information gathering against News Group Newspapers (NGN), which also ran the now-defunct News Of The World, to trial.

But the High Court was told on Wednesday that the pair “had reached an agreement” with the publisher before the trial started.

The settlement saw NGN, which denied any unlawful activity took place at The Sun, offer a “full and unequivocal apology” to both men and agree to pay them “substantial damages”.

Many others had previously settled their claims against NGN, including: actor Hugh Grant, actress Sienna Miller, ex-footballer Paul Gascoigne, comic Catherine Tate and Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm.

Harry began legal action against NGN in 2019, with the trial twice adjourned before Wednesday’s hearing.

Here is a timeline of the duke’s claim against NGN

open image in gallery The Duke of Sussex has settled his legal claim against the publisher of The Sun, ( REUTERS )

2020

March 4: The High Court is told that The Sun unlawfully obtained phone records of Harry’s then-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, in 2005, from a South Africa-based private investigator named Mike Behr.

The court heard that these were sent to The Sun’s then-royal correspondent, Duncan Larcombe, in May that year. NGN did not respond to the allegation in court.

May 20: A judge was asked to extend the period for which claims of alleged unlawful information gathering could be brought against NGN, from 1998-2010 to 1994-2011.

Mr Sherborne said at the time that disclosure of further evidence showed that NGN was “engaged in unlawful information gathering” both before 1998 and after 2010.

June 4: Mr Justice Mann rules that victims of phone hacking can sue NGN for alleged unlawful information gathering between 1996 and 2011.

open image in gallery The settlement saw NGN, which denied any unlawful activity took place at The Sun, offer a “full and unequivocal apology” to both men ( PA Archive )

2021

March 5: The High Court heard allegations, which NGN denied, that senior staff at the publisher paid “hush money” to private investigator Glenn Mulcaire, who was jailed for phone hacking, in order to “conceal criminal activity” at the newspaper.

It was alleged that Tom Crone, legal manager of NGN in 2007, arranged for Mulcaire to be kept on the payroll to keep him “non-hostile” ahead of his sentencing for intercepting the voicemails of aides to the royal family.

Les Hinton, then NGN’s chief executive, was said to have been “intimately involved” with the plan to “prevent Mr Mulcaire from revealing the truth” that unlawful information gathering was “widespread” at the publisher’s newspapers, the court heard.

NGN said the allegations were “not accepted”.

March 22: Mr Justice Mann rules that Harry and other claimants cannot have access to sticky notes thought to have been written by a lawyer working for NGN to support his claim.

2023

April 25-27: At a three-day hearing, the High Court heard that a “secret agreement” was reached between the institution of the royal family and NGN stopping them from bringing legal claims, which Harry claimed he was informed of in 2012 and prevented him from bringing legal action sooner.

At the same hearing, NGN applied for the case to be thrown out, arguing it was brought too late.

The publisher also said that the duke did not say in his evidence who made the agreement, who it applied to, when it was made, or a date when it was meant to expire.

In court documents, Harry also claimed that the tabloid press always became involved in his relationships, and tried to ruin them.

In a witness statement, he said: “Whenever I have been in a relationship, I have always tried to be the best partner that I possibly could, but every woman has her limit.

“Unfortunately, they are not just in a relationship with me but with the entire tabloid press as a third party.

“At no point did I have a girlfriend or a relationship with anyone without the tabloids getting involved and ultimately ruining it, or trying to ruin it, using whatever unlawful means at their disposal.”

He also said that in late 2017, he wanted to “push for a resolution” over alleged phone hacking and get an apology from News Corp owner Rupert Murdoch before his wedding to the Duchess of Sussex.

He said that the late Queen backed his bid, but his efforts were blocked by King Charles, then Prince of Wales.

open image in gallery He said that the late Queen backed his bid, but his efforts were blocked by King Charles, then Prince of Wales. ( AFP/Getty )

Harry accused Clarence House of “seemingly blocking our every move” as part of a strategy to keep the media “onside in order to smooth the way for my stepmother, and father, to be accepted by the British public as Queen Consort and King respectively”.

July 5: Harry asked the High Court to be allowed to rely on the alleged “secret agreement” at trial. NGN again denied that such an agreement existed.

July 27: Mr Justice Fancourt ruled that Harry could not bring his claim relating to phone hacking.

He also ruled that the duke’s claim over other allegations, including the use of private investigators, should go ahead to a trial, but that Harry could not rely on the alleged “secret agreement” as part of his claim.

2024

March 20-21: Harry’s barristers asked the High Court to update parts of his case, including adding allegations that media mogul Rupert Murdoch “turned a blind eye” to allegations of phone hacking at the News Of The World.

In court documents, Mr Sherborne claimed that it should be “inferred from his dominant position” in the company that Mr Murdoch would have known about phones being hacked as early as 2004 and “was aware of the nature and extent of NGN’s wrongdoing” when allegations were first published by The Guardian in 2009.

open image in gallery Harry’s barristers asked the High Court to update parts of his case, including adding allegations that media mogul Rupert Murdoch “turned a blind eye” to allegations of phone hacking at the News Of The World.

NGN resisted the application, with its lawyers saying the proposed changes were “wholly unnecessary” and “positively undesirable”, adding there should be a “serious audit” of the claims.

At the two-day hearing, Harry also asked the court to extend the timescale of his claim, with his barristers stating that several Sun and News Of The World articles dating from 1994 to 2016 showed evidence of unlawful activity.

It was claimed that some of these came from NGN unlawfully intercepting phone calls of Diana, Princess of Wales, and Charles when he was the Prince of Wales and his now-wife, Camilla Parker Bowles.

This had “the inevitable and/or intended consequence” of revealing private information about Harry, the court was told.

Anthony Hudson KC, for NGN, said described the new information as “designed to grab headlines” and that the duke’s updated case was “wholly different in nature to the claims currently made”.

April 19: NGN lost a bid to push back the full trial scheduled for January, claiming that a narrower-in-scope preliminary trial should have been held to decide whether the cases against it have been brought too late and outside a legal time limit.

Mr Justice Fancourt ruled that there was a “plainly considerable risk” of a preliminary trial “increasing costs overall and delaying” a full trial by up to two years.

May 21: Mr Justice Fancourt ruled that claims made against Rupert Murdoch as part of Harry’s legal action could not be tested at trial.

The judge said that the new claims against “trophy targets” such as Mr Murdoch added “nothing material” to the case, but ruled some other amendments could be made, including some concerning other senior NGN executives.

open image in gallery The Duke of Sussex began legal action against NGN in 2019 (Victoria Jones/PA) ( PA Wire )

June 27: Harry is accused by NGN of creating an “obstacle course” in its efforts to find relevant material for the legal action.

The High Court was told by the publisher’s lawyers that they were “extremely concerned” about the deletion of exchanges via the Signal messaging service between Harry and John Moehringer, the ghostwriter of the royal’s memoir, Spare.

The duke’s legal team told a judge that NGN had wrongly characterised his approach to disclosing material, accusing the publisher of embarking on a “classic fishing expedition” for potential information that was “entirely unnecessary and disproportionate”.

Mr Justice Fancourt ordered Harry to explain how the messages were “destroyed”, with the judge stating this was “not transparently clear”.

November 15: The High Court was told that Harry was “one of two claimants whose claims are still live” along with Lord Watson, with 39 cases settling since the earlier hearing in July.

2025

January 21: The trial of the legal action failed to begin as expected after barristers for both sides asked for time for “discussions”, stating they were “very close” in negotiations.

open image in gallery In a statement outside the court in London, Mr Sherborne described the agreements as a “vindication”. ( Lucy North/PA Wire )

January 22: Harry and Lord Watson settled their cases against NGN.

In its apology, the publisher said: “NGN offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the serious intrusion by The Sun between 1996 and 2011 into his private life, including incidents of unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for The Sun.

“NGN also offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators instructed by them at the News of the World.

“NGN further apologises to the duke for the impact on him of the extensive coverage and serious intrusion into his private life as well as the private life of Diana, Princess of Wales, his late mother, in particular during his younger years.

“We acknowledge and apologise for the distress caused to the duke, and the damage inﬂicted on relationships, friendships and family, and have agreed to pay him substantial damages.

“It is also acknowledged, without any admission of illegality, that NGN’s response to the 2006 arrests and subsequent actions were regrettable.”

In a statement outside the court in London, Mr Sherborne described the agreements as a “vindication”.

He said: “In a monumental victory today, News UK has admitted that The Sun, the flagship title for Rupert Murdoch’s UK media empire, has indeed engaged in illegal practices.

“This represents a vindication for the hundreds of other claimants who were strong-armed into settling, without being able to get to the truth of what was done to them.

“After endless resistance, denials and legal battles by News Group Newspapers, including spending more than a billion pounds in payouts and in legal costs, as well as paying off those in the know to prevent the full picture from coming out, News UK is finally held to account for its illegal actions and its blatant disregard for the law.”