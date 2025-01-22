Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Sussex has settled his High Court claim against News Group Newspapers over allegations of unlawful information-gathering, his barrister David Sherborne has said.

Harry, 40, alleged he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN), which also published the now-defunct News Of The World.

Rupert Murdoch’s UK tabloids made the rare apology and will pay him a substantial sum.

NGN has denied unlawful activity took place at The Sun.

NGN has offered “a full and unequivocal apology” to the Duke of Sussex “for the phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators instructed by them” at the News of the World and will pay “substantial damages” as the two sides settled their legal claim, Harry’s barrister has told the High Court.

An up to 10-week trial was set to begin at the High Court in London on Tuesday, but three requests for adjournments and a Court of Appeal bid meant that the case remained unopened.

On Wednesday morning, Harry’s barrister David Sherborne said that the parties had “reached an agreement” and that NGN had offered an apology to the duke and would pay “substantial damages”.

open image in gallery Lord Tom Watson arriving at The Rolls Building, London, on Wednesday (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

Lord Tom Watson, former Labour deputy leader, was also taking legal action against the publisher, but also settled his claim.

After two earlier requests for adjournments on Tuesday, thought to be related to settlement discussions, Mr Justice Fancourt refused a third request for a delay as both sides had had “ample time to seek to resolve their differences”.

Following a short break, lawyers for both sides asked for the green light to challenge the judge’s decision to not provide a further delay at the Court of Appeal.

While Mr Justice Fancourt denied the request, the lawyers could go to the Court of Appeal itself, meaning Tuesday’s hearing was adjourned in any event.

Read News Group Newspapers’ statement in full:

“NGN offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the serious intrusion by The Sun between 1996 and 2011 into his private life, including incidents of unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for The Sun.

“NGN also offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators instructed by them at the News of the World.

“NGN further apologises to the duke for the impact on him of the extensive coverage and serious intrusion into his private life as well as the private life of Diana, Princess of Wales, his late mother, in particular during his younger years.

“We acknowledge and apologise for the distress caused to the duke, and the damage inﬂicted on relationships, friendships and family, and have agreed to pay him substantial damages.

“It is also acknowledged, without any admission of illegality, that NGN’s response to the 2006 arrests and subsequent actions were regrettable.

“NGN also offers a full and unequivocal apology to Lord Watson for the unwarranted intrusion carried out into his private life during his time in government by the News of the World during the period 2009-2011.

“This includes him being placed under surveillance in 2009 by journalists at the News of the World and those instructed by them.

“NGN also acknowledges and apologises for the adverse impact this had on Lord Watson’s family and has agreed to pay him substantial damages.

“In addition, in 2011 News International received information that information was being passed covertly to Lord Watson from within News International.

“We now understand that this information was false, and Lord Watson was not in receipt of any such confidential information.

“NGN apologises fully and unequivocally for this.”

Several other high-profile figures have settled their cases against NGN, with 39 people settling claims between July and December last year.

In April, the High Court heard that actor Hugh Grant had settled his case against NGN because of the risk of a £10 million legal bill if his case went to trial.

Mr Sherborne said at that hearing that “the Duke of Sussex is subject to the same issues that Sienna Miller and Hugh Grant have been subject to, which is that the offers are made that make it impossible for them to go ahead”.