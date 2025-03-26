Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Sussex has resigned from a charity he set up 20 years ago, saying he was “in shock” and “truly heartbroken” amid a boardroom battle within the organisation.

Prince Harry established Sentebale in Lesotho in honour of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, with Prince Seeiso – and in a joint statement they said they had resigned as patrons until further notice, to support several trustees who have done the same.

Several trustees have left the organisation in a dispute with the chairwoman of the board, Dr Sophie Chandauka, having requested her resignation. According to the Times, the dispute arose around a decision to focus fundraising in Africa.

Here is the duke and prince’s statement in full:

“Nearly twenty years ago, we founded Sentebale in honour of our mothers. Sentebale means ‘forget-me-not’ in Sesotho, the local language of Lesotho, and it’s what we’ve always promised for the young people we’ve served through this charity.

“Today is no different.

“With heavy hearts, we have resigned from our roles as Patrons of the organisation until further notice, in support of and solidarity with the board of trustees who have had to do the same. It is devastating that the relationship between the charity’s trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation.

Prince Seeiso of Lesotho (left) and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at a welcome event at Sentebale’s Mamohato Children’s Centre in October 2024 ( Getty Images for Sentebale )

“These trustees acted in the best interest of the charity in asking the chair to step down, while keeping the wellbeing of staff in mind. In turn, she sued the charity to remain in this voluntary position, further underscoring the broken relationship.

“We thank all the trustees for their service over the years and are truly heartbroken they’ve had to follow through with this act.

“What’s transpired is unthinkable. We are in shock that we have to do this, but we have a continued responsibility to Sentebale’s beneficiaries, so we will be sharing all of our concerns with the Charity Commission as to how this came about.

“Although we may no longer be Patrons, we will always be its founders, and we will never forget what this charity is capable of achieving when it is in the right care.”