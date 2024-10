Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Prince Harry is visiting the tiny mountain kingdom of Lesotho, where he co-founded a youth charity in 2006 in honor of his late mother.

The Duke of Sussex began his visit Tuesday by meeting with young people and sharing experiences around an evening campfire. He was due to have a private event on Wednesday.

Harry, who turned 40 last month, is also due to visit Johannesburg in neighboring South Africa on the four-day trip to southern Africa, his first to the region in five years. His wife, Meghan Markle, and children Archie and Lilibet did not travel with him.

Harry co-founded the Sentebale charity with Lesotho's Prince Seeiso initially to help young people affected by HIV/AIDS. It works in Lesotho and Botswana and has evolved into an organization that supports children and young people as they face various challenges related to health, inequality and climate.

Sentebale means “don't forget me” in the Sesotho language, and the princes established it in memory of both their late mothers.

“We are building a force of young advocates and when they are empowered to use their voices, the strength of their impact will be immense," Harry said to the young people and others connected to his charity gathered around the campfire. “You might not always realise how significant your influence is, but if it changes even one person’s life, it’s worth it.”

open image in gallery Prince Harry speaks during a high level event sponsored by Lesotho at U.N. headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 24

The evening event was held at a children's center funded by Sentebale in the historic village of Thaba Bosiu, which was once the capital of Lesotho.

Prince Seeiso, 58, called Harry his younger brother, and reminded everyone that Harry had an African title that Seeiso had previously bestowed on him. Seeiso said Harry was also known as “the warrior” in Lesotho.

Harry, who was dressed casually in a puffer jacket and dark pants, smiled at the compliment.

The British prince also paid a courtesy visit to Lesotho Prime Minister Sam Matekane, who said: “Lesotho will always be a second home for Prince Harry, and we are forever grateful for his dedication."

Lesotho celebrates its Independence Day on Friday and is also this year marking 200 years since the country was founded. Harry’s connection with Lesotho, a nation of 2.3 million completely surrounded by South Africa, began when he visited after leaving school and worked with orphaned children.