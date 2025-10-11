Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Sussex has formally requested a re-evaluation of his security arrangements for visits to the UK, following reports that a “known stalker” came “within feet” of Prince Harry on two separate occasions during his last visit to the UK.

A source close to the duke confirmed Prince Harry wrote to home secretary Shabana Mahmood shortly after her appointment and submitted a formal request for a risk assessment to the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which operates under the Home Office.

According to The Telegraph, the “known stalker” breached a “secure zone” at a central London hotel where the duke attended the WellChild Awards on 9 September.

She was subsequently spotted near him two days later at the Centre for Blast Injury Studies in west London and is said to have come “within feet” of the Duke of Sussex.

The duke’s appeal against the dismissal of his High Court claim concerning the level of taxpayer-funded protection he receives in the country was rejected in May.

The source clarified that the letter to Ms Mahmood was dispatched prior to these two security incidents occurring in September.

After losing the Court of Appeal challenge, the duke said in a TV interview he “can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK”.

open image in gallery The Duke of Sussex at the annual WellChild Awards in London in September ( PA )

The 41-year-old told the BBC he would ask then home secretary Yvette Cooper to “look at this very, very carefully”, and warned that the royal family’s power over security means it “can be used to control” family members.

He also said he would ask prime minister Sir Keir Starmer to “step in”.

The legal challenge came after Harry and the Duchess of Sussex left the UK and first moved to Canada, and then California, after announcing they wanted to step back as senior royals.

In a summary of the ruling, judge Sir Geoffrey Vos said Ravec’s decision was “understandable and perhaps predictable”.

open image in gallery After losing the Court of Appeal challenge, Prince Harry said in a TV interview he ‘can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK’ ( PA )

The duke said the Court of Appeal decision meant it is now “impossible” for him to bring Meghan and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet back to the UK safely.

A government spokesperson said: “The UK government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate.

“It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security.”