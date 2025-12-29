Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s top adviser quits role after nearly a decade
The duke and duchess thanked James Holt for his ‘extraordinary’ enthusiasm and talent as he leaves the Archewell Foundation
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have thanked their chief adviser for his “stellar support” for nearly a decade after he announced he was leaving his role in Los Angeles to return to the UK.
James Holt, who is standing down as executive director of the Archewell Foundation, said: “Working with Prince Harry and Meghan has been one of the great privileges of my career.”
He will continue to work with Harry and Meghan to support their charity work as the Archewell Foundation becomes Archewell Philanthropies, the foundation said.
Mr Holt first worked with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018 when he took on a media adviser role at Kensington Palace. He then took on the top PR job at the newly formed charity in 2021, following the couple to live in California.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: “James has been a stellar support for us for nearly 10 years. His enthusiasm and talent in overseeing our philanthropic endeavours have been extraordinary.
“As James moves his young family back to the UK, we are proud that he will continue to guide various humanitarian trips for us overseas through Archewell Philanthropies.”
In Mr Holt’s full statement, issued by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s PR team, he said he was “grateful” to Harry and Meghan for “everything they’ve done”.
“Working with Prince Harry and Meghan has been one of the great privileges of my career,” he said.
“From my first project with Prince Harry eight years ago to improve mental health support for soldiers in the British military, to our recent work helping injured children in Gaza, he has consistently challenged me to think bigger about how we can make a difference.
“From the moment I met Meghan, I recognised a kindred spirit – someone who finds joy even in difficult moments and connects authentically with people regardless of circumstance.
“Above everything else, the work we’ve done together to support families affected by online harm will remain the most meaningful of my professional life. These families are extraordinary and they inspire me every day.
“After five incredible years in Los Angeles, it’s time for my family to return to London. When I pass the baton to the team leading Archewell Philanthropies in the coming months, I’ll do so with immense pride and optimism for what lies ahead.
“I’ll miss my colleagues deeply and I’m grateful to Harry and Meghan for everything they’ve done – for me, and for the countless people we’ve worked to support.”
It comes two days after the chief communications officer to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced she would step down after less than a year in the role.
Meredith Maines said in a statement that she will be “pursuing a new opportunity” in 2026 after a year of “inspiring work” with the couple.
Her departure marked the reported 11th publicist to leave the couple’s employ in five years.
