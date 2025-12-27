Harry and Meghan’s staffing woes continue as PR chief quits
- Meredith Maines, chief communications officer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has resigned after less than a year in the role.
- Her departure marks the reported 11th publicist to leave the couple's employ in five years, with Ms Maines saying that she will pursue a new opportunity in 2026.
- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also ended their partnership with US-based PR firm Method Communications, seven months after their collaboration was announced.
- These changes coincide with Archewell Philanthropies announcing staff redundancies as it transitions to a fiscal sponsor operating model.
- Liam Maguire, the UK and Europe director of communications, is expected to take over Ms Maines' responsibilities, as no direct replacement is being sought.