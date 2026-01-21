Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Prince Harry-Daily Mail trial live: Duke to give evidence as court hears of ‘paranoia’ caused by tracking his movements

Earlier this week the court heard details of Harry’s ‘distress’ and ‘paranoia’ after several articles published in the Mail newspapers

Prince Harry is set to give evidence on Wednesday
Prince Harry is set to give evidence on Wednesday (AFP/Getty)

Prince Harry is set to begin giving evidence in the trial of his legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail on Wednesday, the High Court has heard.

The Duke of Sussex, Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish, campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, politician Sir Simon Hughes, and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley are all bringing legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over allegations of unlawful information gathering.

On Monday and Tuesday, the court heard details of Harry’s “distress” and “paranoia” after several articles published in the newspapers, with some containing intimate details regarding his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

This included their “sleeping arrangements” and how Harry had given Ms Davy a “set of keys”, as well as his regular visits to her home in Belgravia.

David Sherborne, representing the duke, told the court that efforts by the former couple were “entirely frustrated” by unlawful acts by private investigators working for ANL.

Discussing one article containing travel plans in relation to a holiday in Africa, written in the Daily Mail by journalist Rebecca English, the barrister said: “They were not just intrusive, they carried with them serious security implications.”

ANL has denied the accusations, with the trial set to continue over nine weeks.

Prince Harry to begin evidence at 11.30am

Prince Harry is set to begin giving evidence in the High Court trial of his legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail on Wednesday.

Harry, Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish, campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, politician Sir Simon Hughes, and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley are all bringing legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over allegations of unlawful information gathering.

The Duke of Sussex attended court on Monday and the start of proceedings on Tuesday, but was seen leaving the Royal Courts of Justice in London during the lunch break.

He was scheduled to give evidence on Thursday, but opening submissions for the claimants and ANL concluded earlier than expected on Tuesday.

The trial will resume at 10.30am, with Harry expected to arrive at court at 11am and give evidence at around 11.30am.

Holly Evans21 January 2026 08:30

Prince Harry and ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy’s sleeping arrangements ‘obtained unlawfully by Daily Mail publisher’

Intimate details about Prince Harry’s relationship with his former girlfriend Chelsy Davy, including their “sleeping arrangements” were obtained “unlawfully” by the Mail on Sunday, the High Court has heard.

An article published in January 2010 contained “granular detail” about their plans as a couple, and even Harry’s “preferences as to where he likes to spend the night”, the duke’s barrister David Sherborne said on Tuesday.

Other details published in the newspaper included how the Duke of Sussex had given his then on-and-off partner a “set of keys” while they navigated their long-distance relationship.

Read the full article here:

Harry and Chelsy Davy’s sleeping arrangments ‘obtained unlawfully by Mail on Sunday’

The Duke of Sussex has insisted that Ms Davy and their closest friends ‘would not possibly have betrayed their confidence’ to reveal the intimate details
Holly Evans20 January 2026 16:51

Prince Harry could begin evidence on Wednesday

The Duke of Sussex could begin giving evidence in the trial of his legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail on Wednesday, the High Court has heard.

Harry, Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish, campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, politician Sir Simon Hughes, and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley are all bringing legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over allegations of unlawful information gathering.

This includes claims that information for articles was obtained by carrying out or commissioning unlawful activities such as phone tapping and “blagging” private records.

ANL has strongly denied wrongdoing and is defending the claims.

Harry attended court on Monday and the start of proceedings on Tuesday, but was seen leaving the Royal Courts of Justice in London during the lunch break.

He was initially scheduled to give evidence on Thursday, but opening submissions for the claimants and ANL concluded earlier than expected on Tuesday.

David Sherborne, representing the group, said he would “endeavour to have the Duke of Sussex here at 2pm tomorrow”.

He said: “I will do my best and we will notify the court and the defendant.”

Holly Evans20 January 2026 16:50

