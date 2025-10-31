Royal biographer warns ‘there is more to come’ for scandal-hit Andrew

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The stripping of his ‘prince’ title has marked the latest chapter in Andrew’s fall from grace this week.

However, experts have warned there are “many more disclosures to come”, relating to accusations about King’s brother’s conduct.

In a historic move, King Charles announced on Thursday that he is to strip all remaining titles from Andrew and will evict him from the Royal Lodge.

Buckingham Palace said Andrew was given notice on Thursday to leave the 30-room mansion and he will in future be known simply as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, effectively living as a commoner.

It comes after weeks of intense pressure as his brother’s links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein continue to embarrass the monarchy. It is understood that although Andrew denies all Epstein accusations, Buckingham Palace considers that there have been “serious lapses of judgement”.

But despite the unprecedented action Andrew Lownie, author of the 2025 Andrew biography Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, has he doesn’t think “it’s the end of it”.

( PA Wire )

The royal expert said the Royal Family were “finally getting ahead of the story” but added: “I don’t think it’s the end of it, I think there are many more disclosures to come, but at least they’re taking some decisive action. So, I don’t think it’s all over for him.”

Asked if Andrew could be investigated by the police, he told The Mirror: “Yes. I’ve been saying for some time they’re going to throw Andrew under the bus to save ­themselves and this is the first indication of that.

“This should have been done years ago. I think it’s been Virginia Giuffre’s book that kind of made the palace realise that there is a big problem here.”

He told the BBC that the accusations have been a “huge humiliation” for Andrew and that he’s “ been very depressed about it all, even though he’s been defiant in public”.

Palace officials had hoped that forcing Andrew to relinquish his Duke of York title would draw a line under the furore, but with MPs demanding answers into the peppercorn rent paid at the Windsor estate, the King acted to end the saga.

It is understood Andrew will now live on the Sandringham estate at the King’s expense, while ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will also move out and sort her own living arrangements.

In a statement, the palace said: “Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

“His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”

The statement added: “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

It is understood that although the King initiated the process of formally removing his titles and honours, Andrew did not object to it.

The Prince of Wales is also understood to be supportive of the King's decision, as is the wider royal family. Andrew’s move to an undisclosed property on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk will take place as soon as practicable, it is understood.