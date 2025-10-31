Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Date set for when Andrew must leave the Royal Lodge by

Andrew has been told he must leave the Royal Lodge
Andrew has been told he must leave the Royal Lodge (Alan Hunt/Geograph/Getty)
  • King Charles is evicting Andrew from Royal Lodge and stripping him of all remaining royal titles, including 'prince'.
  • Andrew will relocate to a property on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, with the move privately funded by the King.
  • Despite earlier suggestions of an immediate departure, Andrew has until the end of January to leave Royal Lodge, The Independent understands.
  • The decision follows continued embarrassment to the monarchy due to Andrew's links with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and recent revelations.
  • His name has been removed from the official roll of the peerage, prompting questions about his continued place in the line of succession.
