Residents have spoken of their fury after “grotesque” green fences were erected around Primrose Hill park in London in a bid to stop new year’s eve revellers.

The Camden park is a popular viewing spot for the capital’s famous firework display, boasting spectacular views of the city. In 2024, an estimated 30,000 people celebrated new year’s eve there.

But this year it has been closed to revellers in a decision the Royal Parks charity said had “not been taken lightly” but was necessary to “ensure public safety”.

Those living in the area slammed the decision as “ridiculous” and an “over-reaction”. Amy McKeown, a local resident, said she left the area on Monday to celebrate New Year’s Eve with family elsewhere.

open image in gallery Some of the dark green hoarding put up around Primrose Hill in Camden ( (Harry Taylor/PA) )

“I have left the area,” she told the Press Association. “It is too grotesque to see.”

Ms McKeown, who is part of the Primrose Hill Keepers volunteer group, added: “The park has never been closed like this. This is completely unprecedented.

“This is a public park where people should be able to come to watch the fireworks. This is exactly what we should be encouraging people to do.

“The 2024 was successfully policed and went by without incident. We have gone from an open event to a huge amount of resource being used to keep people out of the park.”

Catherine Usiskin, who has lived in Primrose Hill for more than 40 years, said the fencing around the park was “an overreaction”.

“It’s just ridiculous,” she said. “It’s such an over-reaction. You can’t close down society.”

open image in gallery Some parts of Primrose Hill are blocked off with temporary fencing (Catherine Usiskin/PA)

Ms Usiskin said the closure will be harmful to restaurants and pubs in the area, but believes people will still try to gather in the park by climbing over the fencing.

The Royal Parks charity, which manages Primrose Hill, previously said that the capacity to manage crowds of the size usually watching the fireworks event would be “severely diminished” in part due to the closure of The Metropolitan Police’s Royal Parks Operational Command Unit.

A spokesperson for the charity said on Monday: “The decision to close Primrose Hill on New Year’s Eve was not taken lightly. Last year an estimated 30,000 people visited Primrose Hill to view the Mayor of London’s New Year’s Eve firework display.

“This was not an organised event with an event organiser but a gathering in open parkland and we have limited controls that we can deploy to ensure public safety. Therefore, we have decided that Primrose Hill will be closed and locked from 8pm on December 30 until January 1.

“We have been working closely with the Metropolitan Police by encouraging anyone without a ticket to the Mayor of London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks to make alternative arrangements.”

The Metropolitan Police announced in November that it would disband the Royal Parks police, which helped respond to serious crime in green spaces including Hyde Park and Primrose Hill, as it tries to plug a £260 million funding gap.

open image in gallery Primrose Hill in London is a popular spot for people watching the New Year’s Eve fireworks (Victoria Jones/PA) ( PA Wire )

But a spokesperson for the force said: “The decision to close Primrose Hill on New Year’s Eve is one taken by the Royal Parks, not the police.

“It is not accurate to suggest the decision was necessary as a result of the disbanding of the Royal Parks policing team.

“Officers from that team made up just 15 of the more than 145 officers who were deployed to Primrose Hill on New Year’s Eve last year. This is similar to the makeup of deployments in previous years.”

Commander Nick John, who is charge of the Met’s New Year’s Eve policing, said: “The Royal Parks are urging people not to try to gather at Primrose Hill this year and we would echo those calls.

“Please make alternative plans. Anyone trying to access the park will find that it is not possible.”

Scotland Yard confirmed there would be a police presence in Primrose Hill to “respond to criminality” but added that preventing access to the park is not its responsibility.

Teenager Harry Pitman was fatally stabbed at the spot during last year’s new year’s eve celebrations.

Additional reporting by Press Association