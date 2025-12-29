Primrose Hill closed on NYE after parks police scrapped in cost-cutting measure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People have been warned not to go to a central London viewpoint where thousands usually flock to see New Year’s Eve fireworks because it will be closed after dedicated parks police were scrapped as part of a cost-cutting measure.

Primrose Hill in Camden has panoramic views of the capital and in 2024 an estimated 30,000 revellers marked the beginning of year at the park – but this year it will be shut, with the gates locked from 8pm on Tuesday until 6am on New Year’s Day.

The Metropolitan Police announced earlier this year that it would disband the Royal Parks police, which helped respond to serious crime in greenspaces including Hyde Park, in November as it tried to plug a £260 million funding gap.

As officers prepare for one of the busiest nights of the year for emergency services, the force reminded Londoners and visitors not to try and gather in Primrose Hill as they have been able to in previous years.

There had been concerns about the safety of celebrations at the park after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in the neck on Primrose Hill at the New Year’s Eve fireworks viewing in 2023.

Areece Lloyd-Hall, 18, was jailed for a minimum of 16 years in November for murdering schoolboy Harry Pitman.

The Royal Parks charity, which manages Primrose Hill, previously said that the capacity to manage crowds of the size usually watching the fireworks event would be “severely diminished” in part due to the closure of The Metropolitan Police’s Royal Parks Operational Command Unit.

A Royal Parks spokesperson said: “The decision to close Primrose Hill on New Years Eve was not taken lightly.

“Last year an estimated 30,000 people visited Primrose Hill to view the Mayor of London’s New Year’s Eve firework display. This was not an organised event with an event organiser but a gathering in open parkland and we have limited controls that we can deploy to ensure public safety.

“Therefore, we have decided that Primrose Hill will be closed and locked from 8pm on December 30 until January 1.”

The Metropolitan Police said it is “not accurate to suggest” the decision to shut Primrose Hill was necessary because the Royal Parks policing team was disbanded.

A spokesperson for the force added: “The decision to close Primrose Hill on New Year’s Eve is one taken by the Royal Parks, not the police.

“Officers from that team made up just 15 of the more than 145 officers who were deployed to Primrose Hill on New Year’s Eve last year. This is similar to the makeup of deployments in previous years.”

Commander Nick John, who is charge of the Met’s New Year’s Eve policing, said: “The Royal Parks are urging people not to try to gather at Primrose Hill this year and we would echo those calls.

“Please make alternative plans. Anyone trying to access the park will find that it is not possible.”

Elsewhere, Scotland Yard urged people to plan their travel into and out of London and head to organised events where possible.

People are warned not to try to come to the Mayor of London’s fireworks event, centred around the London Eye and Big Ben, as tickets are sold out on what is forecast to be a cool and clear evening.

After widespread frosts on Tuesday night, the Met Office predicts a chilly night on Wednesday as people celebrate the New Year.

Met Office deputy chief forecaster Mark Sidaway said: “It certainly looks like we are in for a taste of winter as we welcome in the New Year, initially in the north, but more widely across the UK for the first week of 2026.”

Commander John said: “This is always one of the busiest nights of the year for us and working alongside our partners we start the planning many months ahead of time.

“We will be working closely with our emergency services colleagues to make sure Londoners and the huge number of people visiting the capital can welcome in 2026 in safety and security.

“The most visible part of our policing plan will be the officers in central London, but it extends right across the city. We’re there to provide a reassuring presence, to deter those who might want to take advantage of the crowds to commit crime and to respond decisively to any incidents.

“Please help us by being responsible and only calling 999 in a genuine emergency. Every unnecessary call – whether to the police, the ambulance service or the fire brigade – risks delaying us getting urgent help to those who need it most.”