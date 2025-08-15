Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man dies and another missing after inflatable boat crash near Portsmouth

Police searching for man in his 60s after fatal collision involving inflatable boat

Athena Stavrou
Friday 15 August 2025 07:57 EDT
Comments
A man in his 60s has died following the incident involving a private rigid-hulled inflatable boat near Tipner on Thursday night.
A man in his 60s has died following the incident involving a private rigid-hulled inflatable boat near Tipner on Thursday night. (Google Maps)

Officers are conducting a search as one person remains missing after a fatal collision involving an inflatable boat near Portsmouth.

A man in his 60s has died following the incident involving a private rigid-hulled inflatable boat near Tipner on Thursday night.

Another man in his 50s was taken to hospital while enquiries are continuing to locate a man in his 60s, who is missing.

Hampshire and Isle of White Constabulary said it is liaising with the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) during the early stages of an investigation to establish what has happened.

“Officers are conducting a search following a collision involving a private rigid hulled inflatable boat near Tipner in Portsmouth, which was reported to us shortly before 8:00pm on Thursday 14 August,” a statement from the force said.

“A man in his 60s from Emsworth was pronounced deceased at the scene. His family have been informed and will be supported by officers.

“A man in his 50s from West Sussex was taken to hospital, but has since been discharged. Enquiries are ongoing to locate a third person, a man in his 60s from Portsmouth, who is still outstanding.

“We are liaising with the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) during the early stages of an investigation to establish what has happened.”

