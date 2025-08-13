Tourist injured after banana boat accident in Mallorca

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A young tourist was left injured after riding a banana boat at a popular beach in Mallorca.

The 19-year-old Bulgarian woman was found lying face down in the water at Magaluf beach by lifeguards following a trip out on the marine ride, the Majorca Daily Bulletin reports.

The boats – where people sit on a banana-shaped inflatable as they are towed into the sea – are available at many beachside resorts across the island.

The accident occurred at around 7.30pm on Monday evening, the newspaper said. The company that was running the water activity contacted local lifeguards after the accident.

After finding the woman, emergency services brought her aboard a support boat to provide immediate care.

She was reportedly suffering from intense neck pain, appeared disoriented and had swallowed a large amount of water.

The team stabilised her using a spinal board before carrying her ashore. The woman was transported to Clínica Rotger hospital nearby for further medical examination.

Magaluf beach is popular with tourists for its large hotel resorts and vibrant nightlife.

A similar incident occurred in Magaluf in 2022, after another young woman suffered a severe blow to her lower back after falling from a banana boat.

open image in gallery A picture of a banana boat off the coast of Turkey ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

A similar incident hit the headlines back in 2018, after a British mother died after being thrown off a banana boat at an Egyptian resort.

The inflatable had flipped, but when the woman was pulled aboard the speed boat and CPR was performed, she could not be saved.

Thomas Cook confirmed at the time that it was one of their customers who died while on the excursion and offered support to the woman’s family.

The Independent has contacted the Calvia Tourism Board in Mallorca for comment.

