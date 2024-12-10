PinkNews bosses accused of sexual misconduct by former staff members

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The couple who run the LGBT website PinkNews have been accused of multiple instances of sexual misconduct by staff members.

Anthony James, a director at the company and his husband, founder Benjamin Cohen, are both alleged to have behaved inappropriately towards junior employees at the UK-based online newspaper.

In an investigation by the BBC, several staff members claimed that they saw Mr James kissing and touching a junior colleague who appeared too drunk to consent.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place outside a London pub where staff had gathered after a PinkNews event.

“Anthony was just forcing himself on somebody who wasn’t able to make that decision for themselves because of how intoxicated they were,” one former staff member claimed.

The alleged victim was later helped to get home in a taxi. Several former staff members told the BBC that they were too scared to complain after witnessing the incident.

open image in gallery Benjamin Cohen and Anthony James are accused of inappropriate behaviour by former PinkNews staff members ( Shutterstock )

Representatives for Mr Cohen and Dr James told the BBC they could not provide a statement at the time but said all of the allegations were false.

In the report, another former staff member claimed that he was slapped on the rear by Mr Cohen in front of people at a Christmas party, while another claimed to have been asked to go back to Mr Cohen’s home because his husband wasn’t there.

“The suggestion was we would do something sexually. I was extremely uncomfortable,” he told the BBC, adding that he avoided being alone with Mr Cohen for the remainder of his time at PinkNews.

Meanwhile, female members of staff were reportedly asked if they would act as the couple’s surrogates,

The BBC said it spoke with 33 people who had worked at PinkNews between 2017 to 2024 and had also seen evidence including official written complains, private emails and messages between staff members sharing their concerns.

The Independent has contacted PinkNews and Mr Cohen for comment.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer attending the PinkNews Awards in 2022 (Suzan Moore/PA) ( PA Wire )

Founded in 2005 by Mr Cohen, PinkNews is the world’s biggest LGBT news website and has been involved in a number of campaigns, including the coalition for equal marriage.

It has hosted the annual PinkNews Awards since 2013. Over the years, the ceremony has been attended by a number of prominent politicans and celebrities, including David Cameron, Nick Clegg, Laverne Cox, Nigella Lawson and Russell T Davies.