One in five older people cutting food and hygiene to make ends meet

Elderly individuals across the UK are being forced to take "drastic measures" this winter, including skipping meals, reducing personal hygiene, and cutting back on electricity, simply to make ends meet, a new warning from Age UK reveals.

Research commissioned by the charity indicates that a significant proportion of over-65s are struggling. A third (33 per cent) are using less electricity, while 35 per cent are turning down their heating.

Alarmingly, around one in seven (15 per cent) will bathe or shower less frequently, and one in 20 (5 per cent) anticipate skipping meals to manage their finances.

In response, Age UK has launched its "crisis hiding in plain sight" campaign, urging older people to verify their eligibility for additional financial support.

The charity stresses there is "no room for complacency" in addressing poverty among the UK's growing older population, expressing concern that up to two million pensioners could face poverty in the coming years.

Age UK is strongly encouraging both new and existing pensioners to check their eligibility for financial assistance, particularly Pension Credit.

Some 35 per cent of older people surveyed said they are turning their heating down to help make ends meet ( (Peter Byrne/PA Archive) )

This vital benefit tops up incomes to a minimum level and unlocks access to other crucial support in later life. Many older individuals, however, miss out, either assuming they won't qualify or finding the application process daunting without assistance.

Caroline Abrahams, Age UK's charity director, stated: "As a country we need to do a lot more to tackle poverty among older people, a social ill set to worsen as our population ages we fear, unless something changes and soon."

She highlighted the tangible impact of their work, adding: "In 2025, Age UK’s national advice line helped 6,006 older people with benefit checks and applying for benefits, identifying more than £36 million of support – averaging at £5,900 per person. This year our ambition is to exceed that if we can, because we know it’s one of the most important contributions we can make as a charity. For any older person trying to live on a small retirement income, every single pound counts and even a small weekly top-up could make a tangible difference."

The research, conducted by Yonder, surveyed over 2,600 individuals aged 65 and above across the UK in October and November, alongside a separate survey of over 6,200 adults aged 18 to 64. For those struggling with energy bills, Ofgem advises contacting their supplier immediately, as regulations mandate suppliers to work with customers to establish affordable payment plans.