Many older people are being forced to take “drastic measures” such as skipping meals, using less heating or showering less to save money this winter, Age UK has warned.

Research by the charity shows that a third (33 per cent) of over-65s are using less electricity this winter to make ends meet, while 35 per cent said they are turning down their heating.

Around one in seven (15 per cent) also said they will have baths or showers less often, and one in 20 (five per cent) said they would need to skip meals.

Around 1.9 million old people are already living in poverty, the charity adds, with this figure set to pass the two million mark in the coming years without action.

open image in gallery Many older people are being forced to skip meals, Age UK has warned ( Getty Images )

Age UK said it is strongly encouraging new and existing pensioners in 2026 to check what financial support they may be eligible for this year, launching its ‘crisis hiding in plain sight’ campaign.

Many older people miss out on financial support because they assume they will not qualify, or find it daunting and difficult to complete applications without help, the charity found.

Caroline Abrahams CBE, charity director at Age UK said: “As a country we need to do a lot more to tackle poverty among older people, a social ill set to worsen as our population ages we fear, unless something changes and soon.

“Ultimately, we need to move to a position in which older people on low incomes do not have to jump through hoops to claim extra help but are given it automatically.”

The charity chief called on the government to ‘turbo-charge’ its pension credit take-up drive to ensure no pensioner is missing out.

open image in gallery The UK has been gripped by cold weather at the start of 2026 ( PA )

This is a benefit for pensioners whose weekly income is below a certain amount. It will top up their incomes up to £218.15 a week if they’re single or £332.95 jointly a week for partners.

The DWP describes pension credit as a “passport” benefit, opening the door to more financial help than just the top-up. This includes housing benefit, support with mortgages, a free TV licence and, most recently, the winter fuel payment.

Around £1.6 billion worth of pension credit will go unclaimed in 2025/26, research group Policy in Practice recently forecast, with over 750,000 pensioners missing out.

Ms Abrahams said: “Successfully claiming Pension Credit can turn your finances around if you are an older person struggling on a low fixed income, but the fact is that on the current figures its take-up has recently gone down rather than up.”

“For any older person trying to live on a small retirement income, every single pound counts and even a small weekly top-up could make a tangible difference, so if you reach State Pension age in 2026, or if you’ve been a pensioner for longer and have not yet looked into what you can claim, please contact Age UK to check your entitlement. We’re here to help.”