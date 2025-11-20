Why MPs are set to tell bad dad jokes during Commons debate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Members of Parliament are set to tell "terrible dad jokes" in the Commons to highlight concerns over paternity leave, which they brand "the worst dad joke of the lot."

In Britain, statutory paternity pay is capped at £187.18 weekly, or 90 per cent of average earnings, whichever is lower.

Fathers receive two weeks' leave on this pay, taken together or separately.

Freddie Van Mierlo, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Fatherhood, insists a "loud and clear" message must convey the current situation is "not good enough."

The Liberal Democrat MP for Henley and Thame is set to tell the Commons during a debate on International Men’s Day: “I used to hate facial hair, but then it grew on me.

“Sure, not my finest joke, but nowhere near as bad as the joke played on over half a million dads each year – paternity leave of just two weeks on less than half the minimum wage and with nothing for the self-employed.”

Labour MP for Portsmouth North Amanda Martin will say on Thursday: “A skeleton walks into a pub and says: I’ll have a pint of lager and a mop please.

“You think that’s bad? Try recovering from birth, and those scary first days with a new baby, when your partner can’t take a day of paternity leave – or, if you’re lucky, is getting two weeks off.”

Campaigners are calling for statutory paid paternity leave entitlement to be increased ( Alamy/PA )

Those on lower incomes are less likely to take paternity leave, according to HMRC analysis by campaign group, The Dad Shift.

Of the 216,000 people who took paternity leave in 2024-25, 9.5 per cent were on annual salaries of £37,800 or less, the group said.

The Government has previously said it will review parental leave, declaring the current system is “not working” for families.

George Gabriel, co-founder of The Dad Shift said: “A bad joke doesn’t begin to describe it. It’s an absolute scandal that dads on lower incomes are so massively priced out of time with their kids.

“Raising your children shouldn’t be some luxury only the rich can afford – but that’s exactly what two weeks on less than half the minimum wage and with nothing for the self-employed ensures. No wonder 57 per cent of new dads say that the fear of financial insecurity puts them off having further kids.”

“The Government’s review of parental leave is the best opportunity in a generation to make this change happen so let’s get it done,” he added.