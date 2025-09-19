Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MPs are urging the government to tackle the UK’s "broken" parental leave system, as a parliamentary committee warns a summer review will fail working families if it merely "tinkers at the edges".

A report from the Women and Equalities Committee (WEC) has branded the UK's parental leave system as "one of the worst leave offers in the developed world for fathers and other parents".

It specifically condemned the maximum two weeks’ paternity leave as "completely out of step with how most couples want to share their parenting responsibilities" and a factor that "entrenches outdated gender stereotypes about caring".

The government acknowledged to the committee that improvements are needed, noting initial steps such as making paternity and unpaid parental leave a "day one" right.

It stated: "However, the Government recognises that more can be done. In the Plan to Make Work Pay the Government committed to a review of the parental leave system.

“The review presents a much-needed opportunity to consider our approach to the system of parental leave and pay. All current and upcoming parental leave and pay entitlements will be in scope."

A report by the committee said the UK has ‘one of the worst leave offers in the developed world for fathers and other parents’ ( Alamy/PA )

Labour MP Sarah Owen, who chairs the Women and Equalities Committee, said: “While the committee welcomes the Government’s announced review of the UK’s parental leave system just weeks after our published report – as well as Ministers’ commitment to engage during the process – this must be a watershed moment for working families which leads to far reaching improvements.

“WEC’s report warned tinkering around the edges of a broken system will let down working parents.

“As the Government pursues its economic growth agenda, the UK cannot afford to continue with a parental leave system which has fallen far behind most comparable countries and has one of the worst statutory leave offers for fathers and other parents in the developed world.

“It is disappointing there is no definite commitment in the Government’s response to longer, better paid paternity leave during this Parliament, as change is much needed and long overdue.

“As our report showed, an increasing number of larger businesses are implementing gender equal parental leave, and some who have been doing this for years are convinced of the business benefits, through employee engagement, retention, and lower recruitment costs.

“The forthcoming review must address the ‘fundamental failings’ in the existing system, improve gender equality, tackle the motherhood penalty, and act on the strong evidence of the economic and societal benefits in the medium and longer term of Government investment.”