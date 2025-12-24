Who are the Palestine Action supporters on hunger strike?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Activists affiliated with Palestine Action who have been on hunger strike for months while awaiting trial for alleged break-ins or criminal damage are dying, according to a doctor.

Dr James Smith, an emergency physician who is a lecturer at University College London, said the group need specialist medical help, as politicians have urged the government to intervene, with some of the eight prisoners, who began the action in protest at being held in custody while awaiting trial, have been taken to hospital.

Four of the group are accused of playing roles in the break-in to an Israeli-linked defence firm in 2024 and are due to go on trial in May next year at the earliest.

The other four are accused of breaking into RAF Brize Norton in June, where it is alleged they caused damage to two military jets.

The alleged offences took place before the group was banned under terrorism legislation in July, which has made membership of or support for it a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Four out of the eight have now paused their hunger strike, according to the group Prisoners for Palestine.

One is described as joining the protest intermittently due to an underlying health condition.

The eight activists deny the charges against them but have been denied bail. On Thursday, family members of the protesters held a press conference, supported by MPs Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell, where they sat in front of a board of seven names, listing the length of their hunger strikes.

At a press conference, Dr Smith said: “The hunger strikers are dying.” He added: “We are alarmed by accounts of substandard monitoring and treatment within the prison system.

“Last week more than 200 members of the British Medical Association wrote to the BMA to sound the alarm.”

It came after Sir Keir Starmer was asked at Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) whether he would make arrangements for the Ministry of Justice to meet the hunger strikers’ lawyers regarding their treatment.

He had been challenged by Mr Corbyn, who claimed there have been “regular breaches of prison conditions and prison rules”.

Sir Keir said: “He will appreciate there are rules and procedures in place in relation to hunger strikes, and we’re following those rules and procedures.”

The Independent has profiled the activists on hunger strike:

Qesser Zuhrah

open image in gallery Qesser Zuhrah ( Prisoners For Palestine )

Qesser Zuhrah, 20, is accused of aggravated burglary, violent disorder and criminal damage over allegedly breaking into Israeli-linked Elbit Systems UK’s site at Filton, Bristol.

In recent days, protesters, including Zarah Sultana MP, gathered at the HMP Bronzefield in Surrey to demand she be taken to hospital.

On Wednesday, the 46th day of her hunger strike, she was taken to hospital.

She is being held on remand in HMP Bronzefield and faces a trial next Spring at the earliest. Zuhrah ended her hunger strike on day 48, according to the support group Prisoners for Palestine, due to “continuous excruciating pain in her abdomen”.

Amu Gib

open image in gallery Amu Gib ( Prisoners For Palestine )

Amu Gib ended their hunger strike on day 49 after experiencing weakness and brain fog. They are charged with conspiracy to destroy property and conspiracy to enter a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the safety and/or interests of the UK in relation to the alleged break in to RAF Brize Norton.

Last week, Mr Corbyn wrote on Instagram to say he had visited Gib at prison and called for them to be granted bail.

Heba Muraisi

open image in gallery Heba Muraisi ( Prisoners For Palestine )

Heba Muraisi began her protest a day later and has spent more than 50 days on hunger strike. She is charged in connection with the alleged incident in Filton.

According to the group Prisoners for Palestine, Muraisi was moved from HMP Bronzefield to HMP New Hall, hundreds of miles away from her family and friends. She has vowed to not end her fast unless she is moved back to Bronzefield.

Teuta Hoxha

open image in gallery Teuta Hoxha ( Prisoners For Palestine )

Teuta Hoxha is charged with criminal damage and aggravated burglary in relation to alleged action at Elbit Systems. She has spent more than 45 days on hunger strike.

Rahma Hoxha, her sister, said at the press conference: “The longer this goes on the scarier this gets for her and my family, my sister shouldn’t even be in prison.

“The prison guards called her a terrorist, even though she’s on remand. She said it feels as if the government is trying to bury them alive and for them to go quietly.”

Kamran Ahmed

open image in gallery Kamran Ahmed ( Prisoners For Palestine )

Charged with aggravated burglary, criminal damage and violent disorder in relation to the alleged Elbit break-in, Kamran Ahmed has been on hunger strike for 45 days.

A letter reported by Sky News said Ahmed has been taken to hospital twice since November.

His sister Shahmina Alam told reporters at the press conference: “Our family have never felt this much anxiety, never dreaded phone calls as much as we have now.

“His heart is giving in and his pulse is slowing down, he is losing half a kilogram every day.”

She added: “The justice system is hanging on a very thin thread.”

Muhammad Umer Khalid and Jon Cink

open image in gallery Jon Cink ( Prisoners For Palestine )

Supporters of Jon Cink and Muhammad Umer Khalid have said that they had ended their hunger strike after 41 days and 13 days respectively.

Both are charged in connection with the alleged break-in at Brize Norton.

They will next appear in court for a preliminary hearing on 16 January, having appeared at the Old Bailey via video link on 12 December.

Lord Timpson, prisons minister, said: “We are very experienced at dealing with hunger strikes. Unfortunately, over the last five years we have averaged over 200 hunger strike incidents every year and the processes that we have are well-established and they work very well – with prisons working alongside our NHS partners every day, making sure our systems are robust and working – and they are.

“I am very clear. I don’t treat any prisoners differently to others. That is why we will not be meeting any prisoners or their representatives. We have a justice system that is based on the separation of powers, and the independent judiciary is the cornerstone of our system.”