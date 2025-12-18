Watch live: Family members of Palestine Action protesters on hunger strike hold press conference
Watch live as family members of Palestine Action protesters who are on hunger strike hold a press conference on Thursday (18 December).
Families, alongside doctors, lawyers, and MPs, including Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell, will be in attendance.
Eight prisoners, who are being held on remand as they await trial for alleged break-ins or criminal damage on behalf of Palestine Action, are on hunger strike. Some of them have been taken to hospital.
During Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Sir Keir Starmer was asked whether he would make arrangements for the Ministry of Justice to meet the hunger strikers’ lawyers regarding their treatment.
Sir Keir said: “He will appreciate there are rules and procedures in place in relation to hunger strikes, and we’re following those rules and procedures.”
In July, the government proscribed Palestine Action under the Terrorism Act, making membership of or support for the group a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.
A group of MPs and peers, including 19 Labour MPs, has written to deputy prime minister and justice secretary David Lammy, urging him to meet the lawyers of the protesters on hunger strike.
