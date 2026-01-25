Police arrest 86 protesters supporting Palestine Action outside prison
Group breached grounds of HMP Wormwood Scrubs leading to arrest
Eighty-six individuals have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass following a protest at HMP Wormwood Scrubs in west London.
The arrests, confirmed by the Metropolitan Police on Saturday evening, followed demonstrators breaching the prison grounds while protesting in support of a Palestine Action prisoner on hunger strike.
Police reported that the group refused to leave the premises when ordered, allegedly blocked prison staff from entering and leaving, and issued threats towards officers.
Furthermore, a number of those detained reportedly managed to gain entry to a staff entrance area of a prison building.
It is understood the protesters did not get past security.
A Ministry of Justice spokesperson described the incident as “deeply concerning”.
They said: “The escalation of the protest at HMP Wormwood Scrubs is completely unacceptable.
“While we support the right to peacefully protest, reports of trespassing and threats being made to staff and police officers are deeply concerning.
“At no point was prison security compromised, however where individuals’ actions cause risk or actual harm to hardworking staff, this will not be taken lightly and those responsible can expect to face consequences.
“Prisoners are being managed in line with longstanding policy.
“This includes regular checks by medical professionals, heart monitoring and blood tests, and support to help them eat and drink again. If deemed appropriate by healthcare teams, prisoners will be taken to hospital.”
Footage shared on social media showed a group chanting outside the prison, with some holding signs.
At one point, the group can be seen moving towards a building – and one clip appears to show some demonstrators inside.
It is understood that they are holding the demonstration in support of Umer Khalid.
He is the last remaining participant in the Prisoners for Palestine hunger strike campaign, according to the group.
