Palestine Action activist could die ‘within days’ after starting new thirst strike

A Palestine Action activist is facing imminent death after escalating his protest to a thirst strike, 13 days after resuming a hunger strike.

Muhammed Umer Khalid, who suffers from the rare genetic disorder Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy, could die "within hours or days" due to "heightened risks" associated with his condition, according to campaign group Prisoners for Palestine.

The group confirmed Mr Khalid has asked prison staff not to intervene if he falls unconscious.

In comments supplied by Prisoners for Palestine, Dr Rupa Marya said: “With no fluid intake, typically people die of acute kidney failure and other derangements within 3 to 4 days.

“With Umer Khalid’s underlying health condition, he is at increased risk of death even sooner.

Top row: Kamran Ahmed and Teuta Hoxta, Bottom row: Qesser Zuhrah and and Amu Gib Palestine Action hunger strikers who called off their strike a few weeks ago ( Prisoners for Palestine )

“Today is Friday. By Monday, if the UK government continues to stall, we can expect this young man to be well in the process of dying if not dead.”

Khalid’s demands include immediate bail, the reopening of the Gaza inquiry, as well as the “release of surveillance footage from RAF spy flights the night of the killing of British aid workers, and full disclosure of damage figures from the Brize Norton action”, which he called on the government to engage with before escalating to a thirst strike.

He was initially on a hunger strike before Christmas before pausing due to becoming seriously ill.

Participants of the hunger strikes are in prison awaiting trial for alleged break-ins or criminal damage on behalf of Palestine Action before the group was banned under terrorism legislation – charges which they deny and have called to be dropped.

The campaign group reported that several other hunger strikers, who ended their action after 73 days, are experiencing symptoms of refeeding syndrome, which can occur after food is reintroduced after a period of malnutrition.

Other Palestine Action began “re-feeding” earlier in January, claiming the Government met one of their key demands.

Since the hunger strike began on November 2, several prisoners have been taken to hospital.

The Press Association has approached the Ministry of Justice for comment.