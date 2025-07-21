Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As public outrage over sewage spills, rising bills and shareholder payouts reaches boiling point, a landmark review has called for a radical overhaul of how the water industry is regulated.

The Independent Water Commission, led by former Bank of England Deputy Governor Sir Jon Cunliffe, has recommended scrapping Ofwat entirely and replacing it, along with other regulators such as the Environment Agency and Natural England, with a single, powerful body.

The current system is “fragmented and overlapping”, the report argues, and has failed to keep companies in check as infrastructure crumbled and pollution soared.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed has said Ofwat is “clearly failing” and signalled he will act on the findings.

But would a single super-regulator really fix the system, or just shuffle responsibilities without addressing deeper problems?

Sir Jon has warned that bills will rise by nearly a third in the next five years, even with reform. Campaigners, meanwhile, continue to call for full public ownership, pointing to the £85bn paid out to shareholders since privatisation.

So what needs to change? Should regulation be overhauled – or the whole system taken back into public hands? And how do we make sure customers and the environment aren’t left paying the price?

We want to hear from you. Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below – we’ll feature the most compelling responses and discuss the results in the coming days.

