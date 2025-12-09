Religious TV channel fined for breaching multiple broadcasting rules

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ofcom has levied a substantial £375,000 fine against religious broadcaster The Word Network for multiple breaches of broadcasting rules, including promoting unsubstantiated medical treatments and exploiting viewer vulnerabilities.

The broadcasting regulator initiated an investigation into the channel’s programmes, Stem Cell Activators and the Peter Popoff Ministries.

It concluded that an episode of Stem Cell Activators, aired on 24 July 2023, made "unsubstantiated claims" that serious medical conditions could be treated by using certain unlicensed products promoted within the programme. This particular breach resulted in a £50,000 penalty.

Further findings revealed that several episodes of the Peter Popoff Ministries made similar claims.

open image in gallery Ofcom says numerous shows on the channel made ‘unsubstantiated claims’ ( PA Archive )

These programmes also advised viewers that contacting a religious ministry would be effective in treating serious medical conditions or alleviating financial difficulties. Four episodes broadcast in December 2023, including one repeat, incurred a £150,000 fine, followed by an additional £175,000 penalty for an episode aired in May 2024.

According to the regulator, these significant financial penalties were imposed due to the "serious" and, at times, "repeated and reckless nature" of the breaches. Ofcom stated that by broadcasting these programmes, The Word Network "failed to adequately protect viewers from harm".

The Word Network has been contacted for comment regarding the latest fines.

This is not the first instance of the channel falling foul of Ofcom’s broadcasting rules.

Earlier this year, The Word Network was fined £150,000 for promoting its "Miracle Spring Water" with claims it could improve serious health conditions and financial situations. At the time, Ofcom cited the channel’s failure to protect viewers from harm, its "exploitation" of audiences’ vulnerabilities, and the promotion of products on air.

Peter Popoff Ministries is presented by American televangelist Peter Popoff.

On May 10 2023, Popoff and his wife Liz Popoff featured a woman on an episode of his show that claimed someone with lung cancer had their health improved after using Miracle Spring Water, and the guest herself said she benefited financially from using the product.

In 2023, Ofcom imposed financial penalties of £25,000 each for religious satellite channel Loveworld and Bauer Radio over breaches.

The watchdog has previously decided to revoke the licence of RT (Russia Today) UK, which had been taken off-air in the UK due to sanctions related to the war in Ukraine, following fines of £200,000 for “previous due impartiality breaches”.