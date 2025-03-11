Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ofcom has fined religious channel Word Network £150,000 after a programme claimed ‘miracle water could cure cancer.’

The regulator said it has “imposed a financial penalty of £150,000 on Word Network Operating Company.” This was, it said, because the channel was in breach of broadcasting rules.

The show in question was Peter Popoff Ministries - which is presented by American televangelist Peter Popoff.

The media watchdog said two episodes had “potentially harmful claims” by advertising the water would “improve serious health conditions or financial situations”.

“Ofcom was particularly concerned that the programmes included repeated statements and testimonials about the efficacy of the water, claiming or strongly implying the water cured serious illnesses, including cancer,” it said.

open image in gallery Ofcom said the show peddled “potentially harmful claims” by advertising the water would “improve serious health conditions or financial situations” ( PA Archive )

In 2023, the watchdog found the programme “in breach” of the Broadcasting Code’s rules that cover protecting the public from harmful material, a requirement for religious programmes to “not improperly exploit the susceptibilities of the audience”, and to not promote “products, services and trademarks” during programmes.

“While having regard to the broadcaster’s and audience’s rights to freedom of expression and religion, we considered the claims that contacting the ministry, or using its ‘Miracle Spring Water’, were effective ways to improve serious medical illnesses or financial difficulties, went beyond proclamations of faith and religious teachings and practice,” Ofcom added.

“Given the seriousness of the breaches and in order to remedy the potential harm to viewers, Ofcom has also directed the licensee not to repeat the programmes, and to broadcast a statement of its findings in this case, on a date and in a form to be determined by Ofcom.”

On May 10 2023, Popoff and his wife Liz Popoff featured a woman on an episode of his show that claimed someone with lung cancer had their health improved after using Miracle Spring Water, and the guest herself said she benefited financially from using the product.

Liz said: “Peter, this lady used the Miracle Spring Water. She was broke, she was destitute, she had nothing. But after using the Miracle Spring Water, what did God do?”

The guest replied, saying how she got a job, a home and a car after using the water.

Another woman appeared on the programme claiming that the water product helped with paying her mortgage.

The same year, on May 9’s programme, people claimed that the water helped with drug addiction, diabetes, cholesterol, high blood pressure and poor finances.

Both episodes featured a pre-recorded instructional video on how to order the product, Ofcom said.

In its original report, Ofcom said: “Word Network argued that Peter Popoff had been broadcasting his ‘Miracle Spring Water shows’ for many years without any problems, and it was ‘abusive’ of Ofcom to ‘all of a sudden raise an issue’.”

Ofcom said the channel also accused it of “double standards”, saying that nudity and pornography was allowed “with no problem” by the media watchdog, but not a “wholesome religious channel” that gave people comfort.

In 2023, Ofcom imposed financial penalties of £25,000 each for religious satellite channel Loveworld and Bauer Radio over breaches.

The watchdog has previously decided to revoke the licence of RT (Russia Today) UK, which had been taken off-air in the UK due to sanctions related to the war in Ukraine, following fines of £200,000 for “previous due impartiality breaches”.

Popoff and World Network have been contacted for comment.