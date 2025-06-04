Octopus Energy issues urgent warning to households which will see meters deactivated this month
The equipment which broadcasts the signal will be switched off on 30 June – which will affect more than 600,000 customers
Some households could be left without hot water and heating if they don’t make the “vital” switch to a modern smart meter.
Octopus Energy has warned customers with an outdated radio teleswitch (RTS) to get a smart meter before the old ones stop working at the end of this month.
The major energy supplier explained RTS meters, which were first introduced in the 1980s, use longwave radio signals from the BBC’s RTS meters to switch meters between peak and off-peak rates.
However, the equipment which broadcasts the signal will be switched off on 30 June – which will affect more than 600,000 customers.
Jan Shortt, the general secretary of the National Pensioners Convention, said many of those living in homes affected by the RTS meters switch-off will be older people.
“A good proportion may not even be aware they have such a meter, or if they do, won’t know they are about to be switched off,” she said.
The energy supplier explained that if you have a large black box next to your meter, you may have an RTS meter.
Octopus Energy is now deploying additional engineers to ensure all properties with outdated meters can switch to smart meters before the deadline, in hopes of minimising disruptions.
It has also fast-tracked the switch for its customers, covering nearly a quarter of affected households.
John Szymik, CEO of Octopus Energy Services, said: "Octopus has boosted its service capability to offer fast-tracked assistance and ensure that no one is left without heating.
“We urge all affected customers, of any supplier, to book their meter exchange now to ensure a smooth transition."
Those who do not make the switch in time may be overcharged for electricity or see their hot water and heating cut off.
Explaining the switch off in a YouTube video, Greg Jackson, CEO of Octopus Energy, said: “This isn’t one of those usual messages where energy companies are trying to get you to use a smart meter, this is specifically for the 2.5 per cent of customers which have these RTS meters that are going to stop working later this year.
“It’s really important to make the switch as soon as possible because as we are changing these meters so resources will be tight, and we can’t leave it all to the last minute.”
