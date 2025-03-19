Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notting Hill residents forced to flee homes after roof collapse in middle of night

One person was rescued by a 32-metre ladder after their exit was blocked by rubble

Alexander Butler
Wednesday 19 March 2025 07:03 EDT
People were evacuated from three terraced homes used as flats on McGregor Road in Notting Hill
People were evacuated from three terraced homes used as flats on McGregor Road in Notting Hill

Notting Hill residents were forced to flee their homes in the middle of the night after part of their roof dramatically collapsed.

They evacuated the three terraced homes used as flats on McGregor Road, in west London, at around 1am on Wednesday after the front gable end of the roof crumbled onto the pavement.

Rubble could be seen scattered across the ground and front gardens of the homes as two fire engines and dozens of firefighters rushed to the scene.

One resident was rescued by a 32-metre fire engine ladder after their emergency exit was blocked by falling debris, the London Fire Brigade said.

Rubble could be seen scattered across the ground and front gardens of the homes as two fire engines and dozens of firefighters rushed to the scene
Rubble could be seen scattered across the ground and front gardens of the homes as two fire engines and dozens of firefighters rushed to the scene

Assistant commissioner Pat Goulbourne said: “The first of our fire engines were on scene within three minutes of being notified about this incident.

“The crews were the first emergency responders to arrive and quickly set about determining whether anyone was still inside the properties.

“The majority of residents who were still inside were brought to safety by crews via an internal staircase.

“One person, whose home was on the lower ground floor, saw their exit blocked by rubble so firefighters used a ladder to bring them to street level.”

