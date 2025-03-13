Seven-foot wide house near London’s Kensington Palace put on market for £1.25m

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A tiny seven-foot-wide terraced house in London has been put on the market for £1.25 million.

The three-storey property can be found squeezed between its neighbours on Peel Street, Notting Hill, just minutes away from Kensington Palace.

The home was built in the 1930s in the place of what used to be a footpath, with its width being smaller than a standard pool table or most London underground carriages.

Despite its small proportions, it was listed for sale on 10 March for the sum of £1.25 million.

open image in gallery The home was built in the 1930s in the place of what used to be a footpath ( Rightmove/Unique Property Company )

open image in gallery It was listed for sale on 10 March for the sum of £1.25 million ( Rightmove/Unique Property Company )

Painted a pale green on the outside, potential buyers of the two-bedroom home are met with a small kitchen and dining area as they enter the stained-glass front door.

Also on the ground floor is a small bathroom and one of the property’s two bedrooms filled with a double bed.

On the first floor of the “Tardis-like” property, homeowners can find their living room, finished with a decorative fireplace and French doors leading to a roof terrace for sunny days in London.

The top floor of the distinctive property houses its second bedroom and ensuite, finished with a bathtub and shower.

open image in gallery The property has been described as “Tardis-like” ( Rightmove/Unique Property Company )

open image in gallery The quirky build has been called an “early adopter” of tiny homes ( Rightmove/Unique Property Company )

The advert for the property on Rightmove described the quirky build as an “early adopter” of tiny homes. It was built almost a century ago and was subsequently refurbished during the 1950s, before it found its way into the custodianship of its current owner around ten years ago.

“For a compact home, there’s an awful lot to unpack here,” the description on the website read.

“Every square foot of the three floors has been thoroughly and thoughtfully designed.

“Firstly, it’s a hugely distinctive home. Even at seven feet wide, its presence sits large along Peel Street’s historic period terrace.”