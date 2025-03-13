Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Best
TV

Seven-foot wide house near London’s Kensington Palace put on market for £1.25m

The property can be found squeezed between its neighbours just minutes away from Kensington Palace

Athena Stavrou
Thursday 13 March 2025 13:05 EDT
Comments
The three-storey property can be found squeezed between its neighbours on Peel Street, Notting Hill (Rightmove/Unique Property Company)

A tiny seven-foot-wide terraced house in London has been put on the market for £1.25 million.

The three-storey property can be found squeezed between its neighbours on Peel Street, Notting Hill, just minutes away from Kensington Palace.

The home was built in the 1930s in the place of what used to be a footpath, with its width being smaller than a standard pool table or most London underground carriages.

Despite its small proportions, it was listed for sale on 10 March for the sum of £1.25 million.

The home was built in the 1930s in the place of what used to be a footpath (Rightmove/Unique Property Company)
It was listed for sale on 10 March for the sum of £1.25 million (Rightmove/Unique Property Company)

Painted a pale green on the outside, potential buyers of the two-bedroom home are met with a small kitchen and dining area as they enter the stained-glass front door.

Also on the ground floor is a small bathroom and one of the property’s two bedrooms filled with a double bed.

On the first floor of the “Tardis-like” property, homeowners can find their living room, finished with a decorative fireplace and French doors leading to a roof terrace for sunny days in London.

The top floor of the distinctive property houses its second bedroom and ensuite, finished with a bathtub and shower.

The property has been described as “Tardis-like” (Rightmove/Unique Property Company)
The quirky build has been called an “early adopter” of tiny homes (Rightmove/Unique Property Company)

The advert for the property on Rightmove described the quirky build as an “early adopter” of tiny homes. It was built almost a century ago and was subsequently refurbished during the 1950s, before it found its way into the custodianship of its current owner around ten years ago.

“For a compact home, there’s an awful lot to unpack here,” the description on the website read.

“Every square foot of the three floors has been thoroughly and thoughtfully designed.

“Firstly, it’s a hugely distinctive home. Even at seven feet wide, its presence sits large along Peel Street’s historic period terrace.”

