Nissan is set to begin discussions this week regarding potential job cuts at its Sunderland manufacturing plant, as the Japanese automaker embarks on a global initiative to reduce its workforce by 15 per cent.

The company stated that the move is aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the northeastern England facility, transforming it into a "leaner, more flexible" operation.

While Nissan did not specify the exact number of positions targeted for reduction, Japan's Kyodo News previously reported that the company was looking to lay off 250 workers.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Nissan said: "We will begin discussions with some of our employees at the Sunderland plant this week about voluntary retirement opportunities and support from the company."

The job cuts at Sunderland come as part of a wider restructuring effort, with Nissan Chief Executive Ivan Espinosa having announced plans to close seven plants worldwide.

However, the Sunderland plant is not expected to be among those slated for closure.

Nissan employs around 6,000 people at its factory in Sunderland ( Ian Forsyth/PA )

The factory is seen as critical to Nissan's European operations and it plans to make the new version of its Leaf EV there.

Separately, Reuters reported on Monday that Nissan has asked some suppliers in Britain and the European Union to delay payments to free up short-term funds, as it scrambles to boost cash.

Nissan Motor Corp racked up a $4.5 billion loss for the fiscal year through March.

The company said the shake-up will help “create a leaner, more resilient business” as it also cautioned over the impact of US President Donald Trump’s plans for 25% tariffs on cars imported into the US.

The vast majority of cars made in the UK will be subject to a 10 per cent tariff after the UK-US trade deal agreed last week.

Nissan has said it is targeting 250 billion yen (£1.28bn) worth of cost savings against the previous financial year.

Nissan president and chief executive Ivan Espinosa said in May: “In the face of challenging full-year 2024 performance and rising variable costs compounded by an uncertain environment, we must prioritise self-improvement with greater urgency and speed, aiming for profitability that relies less on volume.

“As new management, we are taking a prudent approach to reassess our targets and actively seek every possible opportunity to implement and ensure a robust recovery.

“Re:Nissan is an action-based recovery plan clearly outlines what we need to do now.”