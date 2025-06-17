Nissan unveils new Leaf electric car

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Car giant Nissan has unveiled full details of its new Leaf electric vehicle, which is set to be built at its UK factory.

The third generation model will go on sale later this year, with a range of up to 375 miles on a single charge.

It is the first model to be launched under Nissan’s blueprint for electric vehicle production, engineered at its research and development centre in Cranfield, Bedfordshire.

It will be powered by batteries from AESC – Britain’s newest gigafactory – which is situated next to the Nissan plant in Sunderland where it will be built.

Alan Johnson, senior vice president of manufacturing and supply chain management at Nissan Motor Manufacturing, said: “It’s with immense pride that we unveil the third-generation of our pioneering electric Leaf, 12 years after we brought EV and battery manufacturing to the UK.

“It’s a testament to the skill of our world-class team that we can bring into mass production a vehicle with such advanced technology and aerodynamic design.”

James Taylor, managing director of Nissan GB, said: “Leaf is a pioneering electric vehicle that has encouraged thousands to make the switch to electric motoring – and best of all, it’s built here in Britain.”

Nissan’s new fully electric Micra, designed in London, will go on sale later this year, and the company will launch a smaller city car in 2026.