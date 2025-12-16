Nicotine pouch use surges tenfold in five years, research reveals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nicotine pouch use in the UK has surged tenfold in just five years, with almost 700,000 Britons now using the products, new research has revealed.

The study showed that an estimated 0.1 per cent of the population were users in 2020 compared to 1 per cent in 2025, with a significant increase seen among young people aged 16 to 24 in particular.

Experts from the charity Action on Smoking and Health (Ash) warned that the growing use of nicotine pouches is due to the “heavy and indiscriminate” marketing of the products, which they said should not be used by children or people who do not already smoke.

Nicotine pouches are placed between the lip and gum to slowly release nicotine and come in a wide variety of flavours.

Researchers examined data from the Smoking Toolkit study, including figures on almost 128,000 people aged 16 and over, to assess the levels of use in Britain, finding that the prevalence of nicotine pouch use has risen significantly in recent years.

open image in gallery Nicotine pouches are placed between the lip and gum to slowly release nicotine and come in a wide variety of flavours ( Alamy/PA )

The rise in use was concentrated among young adults, with an estimated 0.7 per cent of 16 to 24-year-olds using these products in 2022, rising to 4 per cent just three years later.

But there was “no meaningful change” among people aged 35 and over during this time frame, according to the study, which was funded by Cancer Research UK.

Researchers said that use was higher among men, especially those aged 16 to 24, and among people who smoke or vape, with more than two-thirds of people using nicotine pouches also using other nicotine products.

However, 16 per cent of users had never smoked regularly.

The research team, led by experts from University College London (UCL), also found that a rising proportion of smokers used the pouches during their most recent attempt to kick the habit – from 2.6 per cent in 2020 to 6.5 per cent in 2025.

open image in gallery Researchers said that use was higher among people who smoke or vape ( Rosemary Roberts/Alamy )

“Nicotine pouch use has risen in Great Britain, primarily driven by sharp increases among young people, especially young men,” they wrote in The Lancet Public Health.

“Most users also smoked or vaped, and a growing proportion of smokers used pouches in attempts to quit smoking.

“These findings underscore the importance of implementing age-of-sale legislation for nicotine pouches and conducting research on their effectiveness for smoking cessation.”

Lead author Dr Harry Tattan-Birch, from UCL’s Institute of Epidemiology and Health Care, said: “The rise in nicotine pouch use has been driven almost exclusively by young people, especially young men, while use among adults over 35 remained stable and low.

“This may be due in part to aggressive advertising targeting this group on social media, billboards, in bars and train stations, and through sponsorships of motorsports and music festivals.

“Pouches have a substantially lower risk to health than cigarettes and are likely less harmful than e-cigarettes. However, they are not harmless and can currently be sold to children with no marketing restrictions and no cap on nicotine content.

“Our findings underscore the urgency of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which will close this regulatory gap by ending sale to under-18s, restricting advertising, and providing powers to regulate flavours, packaging, and nicotine content. Proportionate measures are important to limit uptake among teenagers.”

Commenting on the study, Caroline Cerny, deputy chief executive of Ash, said: “The growing use of nicotine pouches is driven by the heavy and indiscriminate marketing of these products. Over the past year, adverts have been plastered over buses, trains, and social media with giveaways at events popular with young people such as music festivals and shopping centres.

“While they are likely to be less harmful than cigarettes, they shouldn’t be used by children or people who don’t already smoke, due to the addictive nature of nicotine.

“The Tobacco and Vapes Bill – currently going through Parliament – will give the Government new powers to restrict the sale of nicotine pouches to adults only and limit how they can be marketed. So, it’s vital that this Bill is passed as soon as possible to protect children’s health.”