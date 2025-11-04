More Brits vaping than smoking for the first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For the first time, the number of people who vape in Britain has surpassed those who smoke traditional cigarettes, new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal.

Data from 2024 indicates that one in 10 adults aged 16 and over (10 per cent) now use e-cigarettes daily or occasionally.

This contrasts with 9.1 per cent who report smoking cigarettes with similar frequency, equating to approximately 5.4 million vapers compared to 4.9 million smokers across Great Britain.

A decade ago, in 2014, the landscape was markedly different, with 18.8 per cent of British adults smoking cigarettes, while only 3.7 per cent were using vapes.

David Mais from the ONS highlighted the significance of this shift, stating: "Interestingly, our 2024 data show that, for the first time, the number of users of e-cigarettes or vapes has overtaken the number of smokers.

“Among adults aged 16 (and over) in Great Britain, 10 per cent said they were e-cigarette users, compared with 9.1 per cent that were cigarette smokers.

“This is in line with the long-term trend of fewer people smoking cigarettes over the past decade."

open image in gallery Data from 2024 indicates that one in 10 adults aged 16 and over (10 per cent) now use e-cigarettes daily or occasionally ( PA )

The proportion of women who vape daily or occasionally has increased while it has decreased among men, according to the figures.

One in 10 women reported using e-cigarettes daily or occasionally in 2024, up from 8.5 per cent in 2023.

Meanwhile, the proportion of men who use vapes on a daily or occasional basis reduced in 2024, compared with 2023.

In 2023, 11 per cent of men who took part in the ONS’ Opinions and Lifestyle Survey, a survey of adults in Great Britain aged 16 years and over, reported daily or occasional vaping.

This reduced to 10.1 per cent in 2024.

The figures show daily or occasional vape use was highest among people aged 16-24 in 2024 at 13 per cent – though this is down from 15.8 per cent.

open image in gallery A decade ago, in 2014, the landscape was markedly different, with 18.8 per cent of British adults smoking cigarettes, while only 3.7 per cent were using vapes ( PA Archive )

Daily use was most likely among people aged 25 to 34 and those aged 35 to 49 in 2024.

An estimated 6.7 per cent of people aged 16 and over in Britain reported using an e-cigarette “daily” in 2024, up from 5.9 per cent in 2023, the ONS data showed.

Meanwhile, the figures also reveal the proportion of vape users who have never smoked.

Around 2.7 per cent of those who had never smoked reported using an e-cigarette daily or occasionally.