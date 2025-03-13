NHS England: What is it and what does it do?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced the abolition of NHS England.

The prime minister said the independent body which runs the NHS would go in a move to slash red tape and dramatically reduce costs by cutting duplication.

Ministers said the plans, which will mean more than 9,000 job losses, would help deliver savings of hundreds of millions of pounds a year, which would be used to cut waiting times.

What is NHS England and what does it do?

NHS England is a quango – Quasi-Autonomous Non-Governmental Organisation – a body which has a role in the processes of national government, but is not a government department or part of one.

Also known as an arm’s-length body, the organisation oversees the budget, planning, delivery and day-to-day operation of the commissioning side of the NHS in England.

It employs more than 15,000 staff.

In October, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the health and social care revenue budget will increase to £200.5 billion in 2025/26 and its ring-fenced sub-budget for NHS England will increase to £192 billion.

When was it formed?

NHS England was formed 13 years ago following a reorganisation under the Health and Social Care Act 2012, when the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition was in government.

However, the current Government claims this change created “burdensome” layers of bureaucracy without any clear lines of accountability.

Why is it being scrapped?

The Government claims axing NHS England will free up funding for doctors, nurses and frontline workers, as well as cutting red tape to help speed up improvements in the health service.

On a visit to Hull, Sir Keir told one patient the move will reduce the “duplication” of teams that oversee communications and strategy in NHS England and the Department of Health and Social Care.

open image in gallery

What is the Department of Health and Social Care?

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) is a ministerial department of the Government which is responsible for developing and implementing policies and legislation on health and social care in England.

What happens now?

Many of NHS England’s functions will be reintegrated into DHSC to create a more efficient centre.

Will there be job cuts?

According to Health Secretary Wes Streeting, NHS England employs 15,300 staff, with DHSC employing 3,300.

Across both, overall headcount is expected to be reduced by 50%.

Is there a timeline for this transition?

Mr Streeting told the Commons on Thursday he wanted the transition to be completed in two years.

DHSC said NHS England’s leadership team, comprising Sir Jim Mackey and Dr Penny Dash, will lead the transformation.