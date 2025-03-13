Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Keir Starmer abolishes NHS England to bring health service back to ‘heart of government’

NHS England was created by the Conservatives more than a decade ago

Kate Devlin
Whitehall Editor
Thursday 13 March 2025 07:13 EDT
Comments
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said cutting red tape and regulation was a priority in the Government’s Plan for Change (Ben Whitley/PA)
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said cutting red tape and regulation was a priority in the Government’s Plan for Change (Ben Whitley/PA) (PA Wire)

Sir Keir Starmer has announced that NHS England will be abolished to free up more money for frontline services and bring management of the health service "back into democratic control''.

In a speech he said: "We're going to cut bureaucracy across the state. Focus government on the priorities of working people, shift money to the front line."

He added: "I'm bringing management of the NHS back into democratic control by abolishing the arms length body - NHS England. That will put the NHS back at the heart of government where it belongs, freeing it to focus on patients, less bureaucracy, with more money for nurses. An NHS refocused on cutting waiting times at your hospital."

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in