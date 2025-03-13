Keir Starmer abolishes NHS England to bring health service back to ‘heart of government’
NHS England was created by the Conservatives more than a decade ago
Sir Keir Starmer has announced that NHS England will be abolished to free up more money for frontline services and bring management of the health service "back into democratic control''.
In a speech he said: "We're going to cut bureaucracy across the state. Focus government on the priorities of working people, shift money to the front line."
He added: "I'm bringing management of the NHS back into democratic control by abolishing the arms length body - NHS England. That will put the NHS back at the heart of government where it belongs, freeing it to focus on patients, less bureaucracy, with more money for nurses. An NHS refocused on cutting waiting times at your hospital."
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments