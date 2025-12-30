New Year open water swimmers warned about risks after Christmas Day disappearances

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has issued a stark warning to those planning festive open water swims, urging participants to be acutely aware of the inherent risks as the new year approaches.

The charity highlighted the dangers of cold water shock, particularly when combined with adverse weather conditions, for anyone entering water at 15C or below.

Around the UK and Ireland, average sea temperatures during this period typically range from a chilling 6C to 10C.

This cautionary advice follows the tragic disappearance of Matthew Upham, 63, and another man during a Christmas Day swim in Budleigh Salterton, Devon.

The two men reportedly went missing after entering the water to assist a woman who was in difficulty.

While several individuals were rescued from the stormy conditions and received medical attention, the two men were not located, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.

open image in gallery Matthew Upham went missing after going for a Christmas swim ( YouTube )

Gareth Morrison, head of water safety for the RNLI, emphasised the importance of vigilance.

“We know this time of year many people take part in festive and new year dips or continue to take part in regular winter swims,” he said on Tuesday.

“So, we are urging anyone entering the water to be aware of the dangers, check sea conditions carefully and to understand their own limitations.”

Mr Morrison underscored the severity of the conditions. “With the sea temperatures still dropping and reaching their coldest around March, the effects of cold water, combined with weather conditions and any personal health issues, should be taken seriously before venturing in,” he added.

He also advised: “If it’s your first time in open water, we’d recommend you speak to your GP first, particularly for those with cardiac or underlying health conditions.”

The RNLI provided crucial safety precautions for open water swimmers and new year dip participants.

“Avoid swimming alone, consider going with others or joining a group so you can look out for each other,” Mr Morrison advised.

“Think about the depth of water – wherever possible, stay in your depth.” For those attending organised events, he stressed: “If you are going to attend a new year dip, please ensure you go to a well-organised event which has appropriate safety cover in place.”

Essential equipment is also paramount. "We’d recommend wearing a wetsuit to keep you warm and increase your buoyancy, together with a bright swim cap and tow float to make yourself visible to others and use in an emergency,” Mr Morrison stated.

Crucially, he warned against entering the water to help someone in distress, instead urging people to call emergency services.

“The most important thing to remember is if you are in any doubt, stay out of the water and if you or anyone else does get into trouble in or on the water please call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.”

He concluded: “Even the well-prepared can find themselves in difficulty, but having the correct knowledge and equipment can save lives. Taking a means of calling for help with you, such as a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch with a whistle, really could be a lifesaver.”

While a yellow weather warning for wind led to the cancellation of several Christmas and Boxing Day swims across Devon and Cornwall this year, some new year events are still scheduled to proceed.

Among them is the Westward Ho! New Year Fancy Dress Dip in north Devon on Thursday. Organiser Peter Sawyer confirmed that stringent precautions are in place, including an RNLI-qualified lifeguard team and a separate medical team with a 4x4 ambulance.

open image in gallery The RNLI have warned swimmers about the risks of going out in open water ( Yui Mok/PA )

Mr Sawyer, who has extensive experience on the sea, remarked: “The ocean is a very dangerous place if you don’t know what you are doing.”

Referring to the Budleigh Salterton incident, he added: “It’s very sad when anyone dies, especially at an event, whether it be organised loosely or just a get-together.”

He noted that he had previously rescheduled the 2025 new year dip due to forecasts of 65mph winds, but for this year, “We have ideal conditions and really look forward to sharing the beach with many very happy people.”

Similarly, the New Year’s Day swim at Manchester’s Salford Quays is set to go ahead, as confirmed by organiser Uswim.

The event will feature comprehensive safety measures, including water safety crafts, qualified personnel, a contained swim course, compulsory tow floats for all participants, and on-land reheat facilities.

A spokesperson for Uswim highlighted their charitable impact: “We are a professional swim organisation and our lovely, little charity swim has raised over £150k for local hospices, children’s charities and local food banks over the years. Long may that continue.”