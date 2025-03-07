National Lottery hunting for joint winners of £3.8 million jackpot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two ticket-holders have won £1.9 million each in the latest Lotto draw but have yet to claim their prizes.

The winning numbers on Saturday’s (1 March) draw were 06, 11, 14, 19, 41, 43, and the bonus number was 53.

The two winners matched the six main numbers.

The National Lottery is now hunting for the winners to unite them with their combined £3.8m jackpot prize.

Both remaining Lotto jackpot ticketholders bought their winning tickets online. The company urged the pair to check their emails and log into their National Lottery accounts and then call its helpline.

open image in gallery Two lucky ticket holders could claim £1 million each ( Getty Images )

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, operator of the National Lottery, said: “What a way to start the month of March and welcome spring in for two very lucky ticketholders.

“The two would-be millionaires are urged to check their online National Lottery account – they have the opportunity to have that incredible moment of realisation that they have just become millionaires!

“These wins from the first Lotto draw in March follow on from a fabulous February of millionaire-making on Lotto. In total, 13 ticket-holders became Lotto millionaires, including one very lucky winner who scooped the £7.4m jackpot in the draw on 15 February and three ticket-holders who shared the £5.3m Lotto jackpot on 26 February to each take home £1.7m.”

Once the pair call Allwyn and claim their prizes, they can then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

They now have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

The set of balls number four and the draw machine Guinevere were used on Saturday.

No one claimed the top prize for the Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 02, 03, 17, 21, 28, and the Thunderball number was 01.

No one won the £500,000 top prize by matching five numbers plus the Thunderball.