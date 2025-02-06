Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A lottery player has stepped forward to claim the £83m jackpot prize won in a EuroMillions draw last month.

One lucky ticket holder came forward to say they had won the £83,474,081.80 prize from the 24 January draw, operator Allwyn said.

Allwyn, which took over as the operator of the National Lottery on 1 February, said the player, who was in possession of their ticket for 13 days before registering their claim, placed them at number 23 on The National Lottery's "most spectacular" wins of all time.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at Allwyn, said: "This is absolutely incredible news, and we are delighted that this jaw-dropping EuroMillions jackpot prize has now been claimed.

"Everyone dreams of that huge win when they buy their EuroMillions ticket - and for this lucky ticket-holder this dream has become a reality. Imagine all the possibilities that are now within their grasp.

open image in gallery Last year Richard and Debbie Nuttall, from Colne, Lancashire, won more than £60m (Anthony Devlin/PA) ( PA Media )

"We will now focus on supporting this ticket-holder through the process so they can start enjoying their win as soon as possible."

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will have to decide whether to go public.

Allwyn said there would be no information about whether they were an individual or syndicate winner or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decided to go public.

Last year, Richard and Debbie Nuttall won a £61m EuroMillions jackpot, followed by two other big UK EuroMillions wins in July – a £24m and a £33m jackpot win, both by anonymous single ticket-holders.