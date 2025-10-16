Father wins lottery because his daughter begged him to buy her sweets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A father-of-two has said his daughter’s demand for a sweet treat landed him half a million pounds in the National Lottery.

Valdet Bujupi, from Barrow in Cumbria, said he was returning home from a day out with his three-year-old daughter when she kept asking for sweets.

By the third plea, Mr Bujupi gave in and headed to a shop where he decided to also buy a lucky dip ticket for the EuroMillions.

The 44-year-old matched five main numbers and a lucky star - 27, 30, 31, 41, 43 and 05 and 08 in the 5 September draw, leaving him with a £524,043.10 prize.

“We’re all over the moon and our daughter, who was already daddy's princess, has now been promoted to the Queen," Mr Bujupi said.

open image in gallery Abby and Valdet Bujupi are ‘over the moon’ after huge Euromillions win ( David Parry/PA Media Assignment )

The family had been saving for a trip to New York since last Christmas, but there was always something in the way.

Abbey Bujupi, 40, said she was cleaning the bathroom when her husband called her.

She was not impressed with having to take her gloves off to answer the phone, but quickly perked up when her husband said: “Book New York, I’ve won the lottery.”

“We can finally make New York, and so many other plans a reality,” she said.

open image in gallery The thrilled family can now book their dream holiday to New York ( David Parry/PA Media Assignment )

Their 12-year-old son did not believe them when they shared the news.

“He thought it was a joke and it was only once I showed him the win on the lottery app that he was willing to believe us,” Mr Bujupi said.

The couple are also planning to buy a big present for Mr Bujupi’s mother in Kosovo to “make her life a little bit easier”.

“Being able to help my mum comfortably enjoy her older years means so much to us both," he said.

The family are now considering moving to a new house to give their children more space.