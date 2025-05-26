Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular gym snack has been axed from shelves over fears it could pose a risk to customers with coeliac disease.

The 75g Myprotein cookie was recalled because it contained wheat (gluten) that was not mentioned on the product label, The Food Standards Agency said.

Coeliac disease is a condition where the immune system attacks your own tissues when you eat gluten. This damages the gut so the body cannot properly take in nutrients, according to the NHS.

“THG Nutrition Limited is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall,” the FSA said.

“The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.”

open image in gallery The 75g MyProtein cookie was recalled because it contained wheat (gluten) that was not mentioned on the product label ( FSA )

The watchdog urged customers to return the snack to the shop from where it was purchased for a full refund.

|If you have bought the above product and have coeliac disease, and/or an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten, do not eat it,” it added.

In March, a major supermarket recalled a popular snack over fears a salmonella contamination could cause “severe” diarrhoea and cramps.

Lidl urged customers not to eat Sol & Mar Chicharricos BBQ Pork Scratchings and to return the 99p snack as quickly as possible.

Salmonella symptoms include vomiting, stomach pains, headaches and a high temperature and can last up to three days, according to the NHS.

“Lidl is recalling this product due to the potential presence of Salmonella, which may cause severe gastrointestinal symptoms,” the supermarket said.

“If you have bought the above product, we advise you not to eat it. Customers are asked to return this product to the nearest store where a full refund will be given.”