Major search launched near river after boy, 13, disappears in the ‘Muddies’

A major search has been launched near a river after a 13-year-old boy disappeared in an area known as the ‘Muddies’.

Mylo Capilla was last seen in the ‘Muddies’ in Ingleby Barwick, Teesside, near the River Tees, at around 9pm on Thursday.

A large search of the area, which is close to Ramsey Gardens, has been carried out since then, involving the emergency services and members of the public.

Five ambulances, a specialist water rescue unit, mountain rescue crews, police officers and search dogs descended on the scene on Thursday evening, with local residents joining the search, according to local media.

It was reported that the housing estate near the river was cordoned off as the search and rescue teams continued to scour the area into the early hours of the morning in hopes of finding the young boy.

“There's literally dozens of people out searching – you can see them all in groups of like five or six. There's men and women, some of them are in their dressing gowns,” one witness told Teesside Live.

Cleveland Police has called on the public to provide any information that could help them find the missing child.

They said Mylo was believed to be wearing a dark T-shirt and dark bottoms.

However, the force urged members of the public who wanted to help to first speak to officers – and warned them not to enter the water.

In a Facebook post, the force said: “While searches are ongoing, officers are reminding members of the public in the area to liaise with them directly and for their own safety not to enter any water.

“If you have information that will assist officers please call 101 quoting reference number 117649.”