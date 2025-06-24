Police ‘very concerned’ for 14-year-old missing for almost two weeks

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have said they are “very concerned” for the wellbeing of a 14-year-old girl who disappeared from west London last week.

Aaliyah Ekedi-Morrow was reported missing from the Ladbroke Grove area on Wednesday afternoon.

She was last seen at 2:35pm, wearing her school uniform which includes a black blazer, a white shirt, a black skirt and a black and pink striped tie, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detective Inspector William Peel said: “Due to Aaliyah’s age and the period of time she has been away from home we remain very concerned for her wellbeing.

“I urge anyone including Aaliyah’s friends and family, who may have seen her or have information concerning her safety and whereabouts to please get in touch with police as soon as possible.”

open image in gallery Aaliyah Ekedi-Morrow was last seen at 2:35pm wearing her school uniform ( Metropolitan Police )

Police described her as having a slim build and light brown hair that she often wears in a bun.

It added that she is also known to visit the Dollis Hill area.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD: 8071/11JUNE or contact the Missing People charity on 116 000.