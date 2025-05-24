Tragedy as two drivers killed in separate Motorsport UK races on same day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two drivers have died in separate crashes at Motorsport UK races on Saturday.

Dai Roberts, a 39-year-old co-driver, died at the scene of a crash during the Jim Clark Rally in Scotland. Driver James Williams, 27, was hospitalised with serious injuries at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

The Jim Clark Rally, named after the Scottish Formula One champion, is an annual closed-road motorsport race in the Scottish Borders.

In a statement, Motorsport UK offered its condolences to Mr Roberts’ family and friends, as well as the Jim Clark Rally, Jim Clark Memorial Motor Club and members of the motorsport community.

“Motorsport UK has initiated a full investigation into the circumstances of the incident and will work closely with the Jim Clark Rally event organisers and Jim Clark Memorial Motor Club and will cooperate with the relevant authorities”.

Police Scotland’s superintendent Vincent Fisher said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The Jim Clark Rally was stopped after the deaths of three people in 2014 and cancelled the year after. It has since been reinstated in the UK racing calendar.

Mr Roberts’ younger brother Gareth died aged 24 after a racing accident in Palermo, Italy, in 2012.

The Jim Clark Memorial Motor Club said they had made the decision to cancel the remainder of the event, as well as Sunday’s Jim Clark Reivers Rally.

Motorsport UK also announced the death pf Julian Grimwade, a competitor at the Vintage Sports Car Club’s race event at Donington Park on Saturday.

The organisation said: “Motorsport UK joins the entire UK motorsport community in mourning and sends its sincerest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Julian, as well as the Vintage Sports Car Club.

“As with all serious incidents, Motorsport UK will conduct an investigation into the matter and cooperate with the relevant external authorities.”