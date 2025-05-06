Tributes paid after two riders die in 11-man bike crash: ‘A black day for motorsport’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes have been paid from fellow superbike riders after Owen Jenner and Shane Richardson tragically died in a British Supersport Championship race at Oulton Park on Monday.

Police have launched an investigation following the 11-man crash at the first corner of the opening lap. The race was immediately stopped and the event was cancelled.

Jenner, 21, was treated trackside and taken to the medical centre but died from a catastrophic injury to the head. Richardson, 29, was transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital with severe injuries but sadly passed away before his arrival.

open image in gallery Owen Jenner (right) and Shane Richardson (left) tragically passed away after the ‘catastrophic’ crash at Oulton Park ( British Superbikes )

Tom Tunstall, 47, is being treated at Royal Stoke University Hospital for significant back and abdominal injuries. Five other riders, Carl Harris, Max Morgan, Cameron Hall, Freddie Barnes and Morgan McLaren-Wood were treated for minor injuries while three other riders escaped unharmed.

Fellow superbike riders quickly paid emotional and heartfelt tributes on social media later on Monday.

“Is a black day for motorsport with terrible losses, ride in peace my friend,” said British Superbike rider Jaimie van Sikkelerus.

Rory Skinner, 23, posted on Instagram: “Don’t have a lot to say… gutted is an understatement.

“The sport can be too cruel at times. Thoughts and condolences to everyone and their families involved in today’s incident.”

Isle of Man TT multiple race winner and British Superbike rider Peter Hickman said on Tuesday: “Gutted beyond belief. Our sport can be so cruel sometimes. My thoughts are with all the families of everyone involved in that tragic accident yesterday. Ride in peace boys.”

South African rider Blaze Baker posted: “Absolutely devastated, very sad day today. My thoughts are with both families in this very tough time.”

open image in gallery Jenner, 21, passed away after the crash on Monday ( Instagram/@OwenJenner86 )

open image in gallery Richardson, 29, died following the 11-man crash at Oulton Park ( X/@ShaneRRacing )

Jamie Davis posted: “What a horrible day for racing. My thoughts are with every family and or friends.”

Jenner, who was from Crowborough in East Sussex, won the 2024 British GP2 championship and was signed to the Rapid Honda team.

Richardson, from New Zealand, was in the Astro JJR HIPPO Suzuki team. Whites Powersports, a sponsor of Mr Richardson, said on Instagram they were “extremely saddened” by the news of his death.

Motorsport Vision Racing (MSVR), who are responsible for circuit operations at Oulton Park, and the Motorcycle Racing Control Board said in a statement on Monday night that they are “investigating the full circumstances of the incident in conjunction with the Coroner and Cheshire Constabulary.”

The Supersport Championship, which started its 2025 season at Oulton Park over the bank holiday weekend, is a support class to the main British Superbike series.

Superbikes are highly modified vehicles, and the organisers said they are “both quick and powerful” with engines up to 200bhp (brake horsepower).

A Cheshire Police Statement read: "Police are investigating two deaths on behalf of the coroner following a multiple collision at Oulton Park this afternoon.

"Emergency services were called to the scene following the collision which resulted in two riders being fatally injured and another with serious injuries."