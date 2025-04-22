Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A growing chorus of voices – from teachers and parents to politicians and tech experts – is calling for action over children’s access to smartphones.

At the heart of the debate is a simple but divisive question: should mobile phones be completely banned in schools, or even entirely for children under a certain age?

Supporters of a full ban argue that smartphones are fueling distraction, anxiety, bullying, and even violence. One Independent reader, 49niner, emphasised the need for regulation: “We need far better regulation of the internet at all levels, and especially for under 18s. The opportunity for bad actors to peddle poisonous, often dangerous misinformation online is legion.”

But critics warn that bans alone don’t address the root causes of digital harm. Another reader – and former teacher – CScarlett pointed out that “misogyny, misinformation and bullying existed long before smartphones,” and argued children need engaging lessons, better support at home, and safe, educational spaces online.

With strong arguments on both sides and nearly all secondary school students using smartphones, is a ban a smart way to protect them or just an easy fix for a bigger issue?

We want to hear from you. Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments – we’ll feature the most compelling responses and discuss the results in the coming days.

All you have to do is sign up and register your details – then you can take part in the debate. You can also sign up by clicking ‘log in’ on the top right-hand corner of the screen.