Urgent appeal for teenage girl who went missing days before Christmas

An urgent appeal has been launched as police try to find track down a missing teenage girl who disappeared a few days before Christmas.

Isla Davies, 17, was last seen at Warrington Bank Quay Railway Station on Monday 22 December at around 5.30pm.

Cheshire Police are searching for the young girl who is described as “5'9" tall, with dyed red hair, brown eyes, and has a tattoo on her middle finger of an infinity symbol.

“She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and white trousers and is believed to be wearing slider style shoes or grey Converse trainers.”

The teenager has links to Warrington, Halton, and Merseyside, according to police.

Isla Davies, 17, was last seen on Monday 22 December at Warrington Bank Quay Railway Station at around 5.30pm

Chief Inspector Robert McLoughlin said: "It has now been three days since anyone has seen Isla and our officers have conducted a number of enquiries to locate her. As part of our ongoing investigation, we are now asking anyone who has any information relating to her whereabouts to please contact us.

"We are also asking anyone who may have captured her on any dash cam footage or on CCTV to please get in touch.

"I would like to appeal to Isla directly to please get in contact with us to let us know you are safe and well."

Anyone with any information regarding Isla's whereabouts is asked to contact Cheshire Police via the website or on 101 quoting IML 2238951.

For advice, support and options if you or someone you love goes missing, text or call the charity Missing People on 116 000. It's free, confidential and non-judgemental. Or visit missingpeople.org.uk/get-help